Guardians Rookie Ties Franchise History With Home Run vs. Yankees
While the Cleveland Guardians' offense has been inconsistent at times this postseason, one player who's been red-hot since Game of the ALDS is rookie shortstop Brayan Rocchio.
The 23-year-old rode that hot streak into Game 1 of the ALCS against the New York Yankees and even made Cleveland franchise history. Rocchio walked to the plate at the top of the sixth inning and unloaded a solo home run from Carlos Rodon.
This home run gave the Guardians their first run of the Championship Series and cut New York's lead down to just three runs.
This homer also extends Rocchio's postseason hitting streak to six games, which ties a club record for the long-hit steak in beginning a player's playoff career. The other players in Cleveland franchise history with a six-game hit streak to start their postseason career are Lonnie Chisenhall (from 2013-16) and Jhonny Peralta (2007).
Rocchio now has a .389 batting average (7-for-18), a .450 OBP, and a 1.117 OPS through his first six playoff games. He's been a bright spot for this Cleveland offense and is doing a critical job in turning the lineup over to Steven Kwan, Jose Ramirez, and company.
Stephen Vogt talked on Sunday about Rocchio's emergence in the playoffs and said he's seen the shortstop show newfound confidence at the plate.
"For him, he looks relaxed. He looks like he's just playing. He's not playing for numbers. He's not going out chasing hits. He's having quality at-bat after quality at-bat," said Vogt.
The Guardians need everyone in their lineup to step in if they want to beat the Yankees and advance to the World Series. Rocchio is already doing his part.