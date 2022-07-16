Jose Ramirez Goes Off, Guardians Beat Tigers

That was a fun one!

The Guardians' bats unloaded for 13 hits and 10 runs in their shutout win over the Tigers. The final score was 10-0.

They wasted no time and jumped all over Tigers starter Michael Pineda for eight runs and nine hits in the first two innings. Every starter recorded at least one hit in the game except for Andres Gimenez.

Cal Quantrill Came Up Big

Cal Quantrill struggled with some command issues, especially at the beginning of the game. He ended up only walking two Tigers hitters but got deep into counts. He really settled in after the offense gave him a big lead.

Quantrill ended up pitching six scoreless innings with five strikeouts. It's a great performance before getting a little time off.

Jose Ramirez Is Ready For The Home Run Derby

Jose Ramirez was feeling it today! He had two home runs in his first two at-bats and sent a warning to the rest of the Home Run Derby participants that he is ready to win it all! He ended the day with five RBI.

Ramirez wasn't just efficient on the offense side. He also had two incredible plays at the third base including a backhanded snag. Jose is just so much fun to watch!

To make all of it even better, today was a Jose Ramirez bobblehead giveaway down at Progressive Field.

The Guardians will try to return the favor and pull off the four-game sweep over the Tigers tomorrow afternoon at 1:40 pm. Shane Bieber will take the mound for the Guardians and the Tigers have already committed to it being a bullpen game.

