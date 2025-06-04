Cleveland Guardians Skipper Reacts After Tough Loss To Yankees
The Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees started off their series in the Bronx with an old-fashioned pitcher's duel between Tanner Bibee and Carlos Rodon.
Unfortunately for the Guardians, they came away on the losing end of this tight matchup, with the Yankees securing a 3-2 victory in the opener.
Bibee set the tone right out of the gate, striking out the side in a 1-2-3 first inning. He ended up pitching 6.1 innings, gave up four hits, allowed three earned runs, issued two walks, and struck out six batters.
However, Stephen Vogt made it clear following the game that Bibee's final line doesn't do his start justice; this was one of the best performances from Cleveland's top starter.
"Bibee was outstanding. That's as good as we've seen him," said Cleveland's skipper after the game.
"Cruising, keeping his pitch count low, getting we contact a lot of punch outs tonight. His outing was much better than his line ended up being. He gave up the two homers there at the end, but he was some kind of special tonight."
Even though Bibee was at 91 pitches heading out for the seventh inning, Vogt said he had no second thoughts about not sending the right-hander out for one more inning.
"He was cruising," continued Vogt. "This is one of his best outings of the year. So, Tanner had looked good up until that point, so not even a thought to not send him back out."
Unfortunately, that seventh inning is when the Yankees did the majority of their damage off Bibee, thanks to back-to-back home runs by Jazz Chisholm and Anthony Volpe.
All of the attention from this loss can't solely be placed on Bibee, though.
For as good as Cleveland's starter was, he didn't get much of any run support to back him up.
The Guardians only recorded five hits and struck out eight times against Carlos Rodon, a pitcher who's thrived off Cleveland hitting in the past.
Vogt thought the left-hander's changeup was especially effective against his team.
"He wasn't really throwing off speed in the zone. You know, he's keeping the slider back door, getting some calls out there, but he just pitched outstanding," said Vogt about Rodon's start.
Heading into Tuesday's game, nine of the last 15 games the Guardians and Yankees have played have been decided by two runs or fewer. It only made sense for this game to end in a one-run game, too.
So, if history tells us anything, the second game of this series on Wednesday should be just as close.
