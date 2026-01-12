How Jose Ramirez's hometown discount should reshape Cleveland Guardians

The Cleveland Guardians have benefited significantly by having José Ramírez on their team over the years.

Ramírez is one of the MLB’s most respected players, maybe aside from the recipient of a right-hook, Tim Anderson, but nonetheless has earned the respect of his shared coaches and teammates as Cleveland’s All-Star third baseman. His play has rewarded him with countless batting awards and All-Star nominations, as well as his recent extension to continue playing for the Guardians.

The biggest benefit comes from Ramírez’s preference to stay with the Guardians, who brought him in as an international free agent out of the Dominican Republic back in 2009. Ramírez has remained loyal to Cleveland through it all, built through their continued success in the AL Central division.

The biggest question was whether or not Cleveland’s front office would be willing to give José Ramírez a well-deserved contract extension warranted by his incredible success as a player, with many believing he’d command top market money in free agency.

Ultimately, the Guardians and Ramírez were able to come to an agreement on a contract extension in April of 2022 after a year and a half of negotiations. This extension was a very team-friendly offer, a seven-year, $141 million that flew well below the predicted max contract a player like José Ramírez would typically seek.

After Ramírez’s recent conversation regarding his contract negotiations, which included the expectation that Cleveland’s front office would be active in free agency to build a contending team, the Guardians still have plenty of time to acquire another hitter or two to bolster their starting lineup.

Outfield

Cleveland could use an outfielder, preferably one that can hit above a .220 batting average, to pair with their rotation of young players such as the recently debuted Chase DeLauter and Johnathan Rodriguez. Steven Kwan is locked in as the Guardians left fielder for 2026, meaning the acquisition of another slugger could really increase their offensive productivity.

Infield

It seems as of January that the Guardians are confident in rolling out an infield similar to what fans saw in 2025, Gabriel Arias and Brayan Rocchio will get the bulk of the playing time unless Cleveland decides bringing in veteran presence will relieve some of the pressure they face. A player like Bo Bichette or a discounted Isiah Kiner-Falefa to help at shortstop could be worth consideration if the price is right.

The Guardians have yet to make any significant signings since the conclusion of the 2025 season, with their only activity coming from the bullpen with a few notable additions. No decisions have come in terms of their field players aside from an Austin Hedges return, so fans can expect to see a very similar lineup next season barring a surprising signing from Cleveland’s ‘small market’ approach.

Ramírez remains the x-factor on a Guardians team looking to build on their stable success as a wild card contender, but a signing or two could better position the team to aim higher than a wild card appearance and bring late October, early November baseball back to Progressive Field.