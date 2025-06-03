MLB Insider Believes Cleveland Guardians Could Trade Veteran Trio
The Cleveland Guardians have some tough decisions to make as the trade deadline approaches.
Should they be buyers and fill some of the clear holes on their roster, or be sellers and offload some of their valuable pieces in exchange for future prospect capital?
One well-known MLB insider and analyst weighed on this discussion.
ESPN's Jeff Passan recently released his early 2025 trade deadline preview and labeled the Guardians as possible "holders."
"How the Guardians remain well over 500 is a fact other front offices discuss with amazement. Their starting rotation, still without Shane Bieber, is just OK. Their lineup is Swiss cheese. Their defense is middle of the pack. And yet they persist, pesky as ever, buoyed by a bullpen that's been fine enough but nothing like last year," wrote Passan.
If Cleveland does decide to trade away some of their key pieces, Passan named Carlos Santana, Lane Thomas, and Jakob Junis as possible candidates who could be on the move.
"If the Guardians regress as their run differential suggests they should, not only would Santana be a trade candidate, he'd be joined by Lane Thomas and Jakob Junis," continued Passan.
All three have veteran experience and are in the walk year of their contract, making them an intriguing target for any other playoff contenders looking for an upgrade.
If the postseason started today, the Guardians would have a spot as a Wild Card team. However, that isn't stopping Passan from having some doubts about their ability to hold on to that position throughout the season.
"One year after winning the AL Central, the Guardians are treading water, and if they're not careful, they'll be taking it on soon enough."
