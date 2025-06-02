David Fry Can Fill Massive Void In The Cleveland Guardians' Lineup
David Fry has made his triumphant return to the Cleveland Guardians lineup following off-season elbow surgery, which will limit him to just a designated hitter during the 2025 season.
The Guardians discovered just how valuable a player Fry was to their success during his 2024 All-Star season and his heroics during the postseason. The slugger can provide just as big of an impact for the team during the 2025 season, too.
Cleveland's two-hole hitters have been slashing .165/.221/.270 with an OPS of .491 as a group this season.
While Angel Martinez has provided a spark and that role over the last week, Fry is easily Cleveland's best option to hit behind Steven Kwan and in front of Jose Ramirez in the lineup moving forward.
The slugger started hitting second in the lineup towards the end of last season and into the playoffs, and had plenty of success in that position.
Fry hit .333/.391/.571 with an OPS of .963 in 23 plate appearances as Cleveland's two-hole hitter during the 2024 season. These stats include two doubles and one home run.
Yes, it's a small sample size, but with Carlos Santana and Kyle Manzardo filling out the fourth and fifth spots in the lineup, Fry perfectly fits into the game plan as Cleveland's two-hole hitter.
Additionally, having Fry hit second would mean the Guardians would have a lefty, righty, and switch hitter as their top three, potentially avoiding opposing teams from exploiting pitching matchups late in games.
That said, it'll be interesting to see how much playing time Fry receives upon his immediate return. The 29-year-old is undergoing major surgery, and Fry even admitted during his rehab assignment that he doesn't want to do too much too quickly.
However, as the season progresses and Fry gets more comfortable, it makes the most sense for him to hit second.
