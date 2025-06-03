Three Players The Guardians Should Target Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
We're a little past the quarterway point of the 2025 MLB season, which also means we're almost halfway to the trade deadline.
At this point, most teams have a fairly good idea of where they stand in the playoff hunt and where their roster needs improvement to make a postseason push, including the Cleveland Guardians.
Here are three early players the Guardians should have on their radar heading into the deadline.
Austin Hays - OF
The Guardians' roster has multiple needs, but arguably, the area that needs the biggest upgrade is in the outfield.
If the Cincinnati Reds decide to trade away some of their high-value players, the Guardians should check in on Austin Hays.
The veteran outfielder is having a resurgent season with the Reds, recording a slash line of .303/.346/.555 with an OPS of .901.
Hays signed a one-year, $5 million deal with Cincinnati over the offseason.
He wouldn't break the bank, and the Guardians wouldn't be committed to Hays long-term if he does start to level off later this season, making him the perfect trade target for Cleveland.
Andrew Heaney - SP
Yes, the Guardians have multiple pitchers on the precipice of returning, such as Shane Bieber, but a team can never have too many starting pitchers.
A recent report noted that the Pittsburgh Pirates are open to trading everyone on their roster except for Paul Skenes and O'Neill Cruz, making Andrew Heaney an intriguing trade target for the Guardians.
Heaney has a 3.39 ERA with a 1.19 WHIP in 12 starts this season. He's more than a reliable veteran to add to the middle of Cleveland's rotation.
However, Heaney's experience and Pittsburgh's apparent willingness to trade players could make the veteran a highly sought-after player at the deadline, only raising the Pirates' asking price.
Tyler Anderson - SP
Again, the Guardians can't have too much starting pitching on their roster.
One player who could be a solid fit with the Guardians is Los Angeles Angels starter Tyler Anderson.
Anderson would certainly be a more expensive option for Cleveland in terms of payroll and is past the prime of his career, but the 35-year-old has still put together some solid outings this season and has a 121 ERA+ in 11 starts.
Anderson's veteran presence could stabilize a still-young Guardians rotation and provide quality innings in the second half of the season.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Closer Turning Season Around After Rough Start
MORE: David Fry Can Fill Massive Void In The Cleveland Guardians' Lineup
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Disclose Brutal Injury Update on Young Fireballer
MORE: Guardians Could Target Big Trade for Electrifying Strikeout Artist
MORE: Guardians Make Major Announcement About Shane Bieber's Rehab