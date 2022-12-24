Former Cleveland Pitcher Signs With The Yankees

Tanner Tully was a member of the Cleveland Guardians during the 2022 season but has signed a contract with the New York Yankees for 2023.

The New York Yankees picked up a former Cleveland pitcher as they continue to make move after move this offseason. The pitcher that the Guardians lost and the Yankees picked up is Tanner Tully.

Tully was a 26th-round pick in the 2016 MLB Draft and has spent his entire career with the Cleveland organization.

He had a limited role out of the Guardians' bullpen in 2022. Tully pitcher in three games and a total of only six innings. Over that short time frame, he had an ERA of 6.00 and gave up four runs.

This included a homerun to his new teammate Aaron Judge.

Tully's Minor League starts were a little more promising though. He threw 122.0 innings over 24 games and had a 4.72 and a WHIP of 1.38. He also started 20 games for the Columbus Clippers This led him to a record of 8-6 during the 2022 Minor League season.

The Yankees have a stacked pitching rotation and one of the better bullpens in baseball. This means that Tully is unlikely to get a ton of time at the Big League level unless there is an unexpected injury.

