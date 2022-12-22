Don't Expect Any More Major Moves From The Guardians This Offseason

Cleveland has already made two big moves this offseason with signing Josh Bell and Mike Zunino. However, it's unlikely that the organization will make anymore significant moves.

The Guardians sat last offseason's free agency out and didn't make any major moves. This offseason was a different story, but don't expect the organization to continue with the moves they've already made.

Cleveland's front office set out to make improvements during the offseason coming off a surprising and successful 2022 season. The improvements they highlighted were adding power to the lineup, another first baseman, and a boost of offense at catcher.

The Guardians kicked off their free agency by signing Josh Bell to a two-year $33 million deal which includes an opt-out after the first year. This signing fulfilled two of Cleveland's needs which are another first baseman and a power hitter.

Bell hit 17 home runs, 71 RBI, and slugged .422 in 2022 leading him to his first career Silver Slugger Award.

Next up was the free agency signing of Mike Zunino. The Guardians signed him to a one-year deal worth $6 million. This a low-risk, high-reward for Cleveland. Zunino sat out almost all of 2022 with a should injury but appears to be healthy heading into next season.

Zunino was an All-Star in 2021 which was his last full season. Even though there is a chance of regression, it's a pretty safe assumption that he will contribute more offense than Cleveland catchers did last season.

Cleveland was able to check off every box on their "to-do" list for this offseason with the Bell and Zunino signings. This makes it unlikely they'll make any more major moves before Opening Day.

Questions still remain about Amed Rosario and his future with the team. But if they were to have moved him, it would've made sense for it to have happened over Winter Meetings a few weeks back.

There's a chance that the Guardians get calls about him with Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson, and Carlos Correa all finding homes but that doesn't guarantee that they'll move on from him. Especially with his close relationship with Jose Ramirez and how highly Terry Francona has talked about his leadership.

Zack Meisel of The Athletic also commented on how unlikely it is a trade goes down for Rosario. Although, anything is possible.

Even if the Guardians don't make any more moves, they still have a roster that will compete for the American League Central and beyond.

-----

Read More:

Guardians Invite Pair Of Pitcher To Spring Training

"I Want To Be A Mentor To Him:" Mike Zunino Talks About How He'll Work With Guardians Prospect Bo Naylor

Mike Zunino Officially Signs With The Guardians

Why Did The Guardians Trade Owen Miller?

Guardians Make Trade With Brewers

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel



Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBI_FanNation