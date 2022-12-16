"I Want To Be A Mentor To Him:" Mike Zunino Talks About How He'll Work With Guardians Prospect Bo Naylor

The Guardians just signed a veteran catcher to a new deal, but also have a highly-rated catching prospect ready to break through in the Big Leagues. How exactly is that dynamic going to work?

According to newly signed Guardian Mike Zunino, it'll be more than just fine.

This is what Zunino had to say about how he'll work with Bo Naylor and help him prepare for his Major League career:

"I would do it with how veteran catchers have helped me in the past. Just be an open book, I mean it's a position where it's few and far between guys that get some opportunity to get to pass down some knowledge. So, I just want to help (Naylor) grow, I want to be a mentor to him, I'm looking forward to meeting him. I'm going to speak to him hopefully before Spring Training, you know just start that relationship."

That's exactly what Guardians fans should want to hear from their new veteran catcher! He isn't going into it as a competition for playing time or to outshow him, but Zunino wants to be a teacher for Naylor

Zunino is here to both help the Guardians immediately and also help them in the future through working with Naylor. Clearly, working with him is something that Zunino has thought about even before signing with the Guardians and he wants to do everything he can to help Naylor.

Going into his tenth year in the MLB, Zunino has seen a lot. He's been a part of difficult seasons with the Mariners to a World Series run with the Rays in 2020. This is a great experience for Naylor to learn from.

It's really nice and refreshing to see and hear how excited Mike is to work with Bo. I'm just as eager as Zunino to see how their relationship will play out on the field.

