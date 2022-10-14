Former Guardian Ernie Clement Chimes In About National Broadcast Bias

When a smaller market team plays a big market team, there usually isn't a ton of neutrality on the national broadcast. When it's New York and Cleveland, you can guarantee every comment is going to be in favor of the Yankees.

After game one of the ALDS, fans on Twitter let out their frustrations when Bob Costas and blamed him for being too one-sided in favor of the Yankees. I definitely heard some of this, but have definitely heard some worse bias from national broadcasts (queue 2016 World Series clips) but it was still pretty clear.

In game two, the bias from the broadcast was much more noticeable which continued to frustrate fans. This included one of the Guardians' biggest fans, Ernie Clement.

Clement played with the Cleveland for a season and a half coming away with a .214 batting average and showing off some fabulous defensive plays around the diamond.

However, he was designated for an assignment late this year and was picked up by the Oakland Athletics.

He's still clearly pulling for his guys in Cleveland which is an awesome sight to see. He's also correct that Hammy is the goat.

I ended up flipping off the TV broadcast and putting him on too.

