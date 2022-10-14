Skip to main content

Former Guardian Ernie Clement Chimes In About National Broadcast Bias

Former Cleveland fan favorite Ernie Clement shared a Tweet about how he feels about the National Broadcast commentary.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

When a smaller market team plays a big market team, there usually isn't a ton of neutrality on the national broadcast. When it's New York and Cleveland, you can guarantee every comment is going to be in favor of the Yankees.

After game one of the ALDS, fans on Twitter let out their frustrations when Bob Costas and blamed him for being too one-sided in favor of the Yankees. I definitely heard some of this, but have definitely heard some worse bias from national broadcasts (queue 2016 World Series clips) but it was still pretty clear.

In game two, the bias from the broadcast was much more noticeable which continued to frustrate fans. This included one of the Guardians' biggest fans, Ernie Clement. 

Clement played with the Cleveland for a season and a half coming away with a .214 batting average and showing off some fabulous defensive plays around the diamond.

However, he was designated for an assignment late this year and was picked up by the Oakland Athletics.

He's still clearly pulling for his guys in Cleveland which is an awesome sight to see. He's also correct that Hammy is the goat.

I ended up flipping off the TV broadcast and putting him on too. 

-----

Read More:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

ALDS Game Thread:

Guardians Announce Lineup For Game Two Of ALDS Against The Yankees

Who Will Be The Guardians X-Factor In Game Two Of The ALDS Against The Yankees?

Guardians Vs. Yankees Rained Out: Could This Help Cleveland

With The Offense Lacking, This Is What Has Kept The Guardians In Games This Postseason

Jose Ramirez Is Climbing Up All-Time Cleveland Postseason Ranks

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBI_FanNation 

Jose Ramirez October 11 2022 3
News

ALDS Game Thread: Guardians At Yankees

By Tommy Wild
Josh Naylor October 11 2022
News

Guardians Announce Lineup For Game Two Of ALDS Against The Yankees

By Tommy Wild
Amed Rosario October 11 2022
Opinion

Who Will Be The Guardians X-Factor In Game Two Of The ALDS Against The Yankees

By Tommy Wild
Yankee Stadium
News

Guardians vs. Yankees Rained Out: Could This Help Cleveland?

By Brendan Gulick
Trevor Stephan October 11 2022
News

With The Offense Lacking, This Has Kept The Guardians In Games This Postseason

By Tommy Wild
Jose Ramirez October 11 2022 2
News

Jose Ramirez Is Climbing Up All-Time Cleveland Postseason Ranks

By Tommy Wild
Amed Rosario
Opinion

Why We Shouldn't Overreact to Cleveland's Offensive Playoff Struggles So Far

By Brendan Gulick
Jose Ramirez October 11 2022
News

Takeaways From The Guardians Game One Loss To New York In ALDS

By Tommy Wild