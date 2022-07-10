Guardians drop third straight series, win one of last seven.

The Guardians just cannot find a way to stop the bleeding. After snapping their five-game skid in Kansas City last night, the team came back on Sunday flat.

With Zach Plesac on the mound, the Royals struck first in the the second inning, and tacked on three more in the fifth to take a four-nothing lead -- one run came by error.

Plesac's final line on the day was five innings, six hits, four runs (three earned), one walk and five strikeouts.

Terry Francona went to the pen to start the sixth and Sam Hentges took the mound. With two outs and a runner on second, Hentges allowed back-to-back singles and a walk to give the Royals the five-nothing advantage.

Enyel De Los Santos would come in to finish off the inning. Trevor Stephan and Nick Sandlin would get work in the seventh and eighth, respectively.

The Guardians had just five hits on the day and avoided the shutout by scoring on a wild pitch in the ninth to make the final score 5-1.

The five Guardians who had hits on the day were José Ramírez, Owen Miller, Ernie Clement, Myles Straw, and Nolan Jones -- who had his fifth big-league hit today.

To go along with Jones, who had five hits during the series, Ramírez had five hits and Straw had six.

The team went 1-6 on their road trip, and looks to start an eight-game home stand against the White Sox and Tigers before the All-Star Break as their record drops to 41-42 on the year.

