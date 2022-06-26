The Guardians have now lost four in a row.

After a 7-2 road trip, the Guardians returned home for an 11-game home stand and started it off with a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox.

The Guardians lost Friday night 6-3, and then again on Saturday 4-2. Looking to salvage a game on Sunday, Aaron Civale would take the mound for the club.

Civale didn't last long and made it through four innings allowing eight hits, three runs, and two walks with two strikeouts on 87 pitches.

Anthony Gose came in and pitched a clean frame in the fifth, but Sam Hentges surrendered two more runs in the sixth to make it a 5-0 ballgame.

Tanner Tully, who made his MLB debut earlier this year for the club, ate up the later innings and allowed five hits and three runs with one walk and one strikeout between the seventh and ninth innings.

The Guardians didn't get on the board until the sixth, and scored a run again in the seventh and eighth for a final of 8-3. The Sox outhit the Guardians 15-8 on Sunday.

José Ramírez led the club with a 3-for-4 performance including two doubles. Andrés Giménez 2-for-3, and Owen Miller, Franmil Reyes, and Myles Straw each had a hit.

The club had won seven straight series prior to the sweep, and now look to play five games in four days against the Minnesota at home. After their short stint atop the AL Cental, the Guardians now sit two games back of the Twins.

Monday, Triston McKenzie (4-5, 3.51) will toe the rubber for Cleveland opposite of Sonny Gray (3-1, 2.53) for Minnesota as the club looks to gain ground once again.

