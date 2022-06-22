Guardians Farm Report: Gaddis Reaches Double Digits Strikeouts For The Third Time This Season In Akron Win

Here is a recap of what happened with the Guardians minor league teams last night

All seven Cleveland Guardians full season and rookie league teams were in action Tuesday.

Triple-A Columbus Clippers

Columbus jumped out to an early lead when they would get a leadoff home run by Will Benson in the top of the first inning. The home run by Benson was his 11th on the season tying him for second most in the Guardians farm system with fellow teammate David Fry and Akron's George Valera.

Clippers starter Peyton Battenfield held the Storm Chasers scoreless over his six innings of work on just four hits while striking out three in the game. For Battenfield it was his second straight strong outing as he has only allowed one run over his last 13.0 innings pitched.

The game remained 1-t0-0 until the top of the eighth inning when Columbus would plate three more runs on a sacrifice fly by Nolan Jones and a big bases loaded two-run single by David Fry. The runs would prove important as Omaha would score two in the bottom of the ninth.

With the win Columbus improves to 39-28 on the season.

Top Performers:

Will Benson 1-4 R HR RBI BB

Tyler Freeman 3-5 R

David Fry 1-4 2RBI

Alex Call 1-3 R 2BB

Will Brennan 0-2 R 3BB

Peyton Battenfield 6.0(IP) 4H 0R 0ER 1BB 3SO (W)

James Karinchak 1.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 1SO

Double-A Akron RubberDucks

Already up 1-to-0 over Harrisburg Akron would get a big three-run home run by catcher Eric Rodriguez in the fourth inning.

RubberDucks starter Hunter Gaddis would shut down the Senators offense through the first five and two thirds' innings of the game allowing just one hit on a solo home run in the sixth inning. Gaddis would tally 10 strikeouts in the contest marking his third time this season he has reached double digits.

The Senators would comeback against the Ducks bullpen scoring twice in both the seventh and eighth innings to go up 5-to-4. Akron would respond putting five runs in the bottom of the eighth inning on a bases loaded walk, a two-run double by Chris Roller and a two-run single by George Valera.

Akron would hold on to win by the final of 9-to-5 improving to 37-27 on the season.

Top Performers:

Eric Rodriguez 2-4 2R 2B HR 4RBI

Chris Roller 2-5 2R 2(2B) 2RBI

George Valera 1-4 2RBI BB

Jonathan Engelmann 1-3 2R BB SB

Hunter Gaddis 5.2(IP) 1H 1R 1ER 4BB 10SO (W)

High-A Lake County Captains

Lake County got impressive performances from their entire offense and starting pitcher Tanner Bibee on Tuesday.

Bibee tied a career high 10 strikeouts in the game over five and a third innings. He allowed just one run on two hits lowering his ERA to 2.83 on the season.

The Captains offense was led by outfielder Johnathan Rodriguez who hit two home runs in the game and catcher Mike Amditis who would go 4-for-4 with a double and three RBI's.

The series opening win improves the Captains record to 33-30 on the year.

Top Performers:

Jonhnathan. Rodriguez 3-5 3R 2HR 2RBI

Mike Amditis 4-4 R 2B 3RBI

Milan Tolentino 2-3 2R 2B RBI 2BB SB

Gabriel Rodriguez 2-4 2R RBI BB

Jhonkensy Noel 1-4 RBI BB

Bibee 5.1(IP) 2H 1R 1ER 2BB 10SO (W)

Low-A Lynchburg Hillcats

Delmarva jumped out to an early 5-to-1 lead after the second inning knocking out Lynchburg starter Josh Wolf after just an inning and a third of work. Wolf struggled with his control in the start making just his third start of the year returning from the injured list.

The Shorebirds would score six more runs on the board in the fifth inning essentially putting the game out of reach now up 11-to-2.

Lynchburg's Will Bartlett would have a nice game on offense reaching base four times on three hits and a walk including his 14th double of the season. The 14 doubles has Bartlett currently tied for the second most in the Guardians farm system on the year.

The loss drops the Hillcats to 33-31 on the season.

Top Performers:

Will Bartlett 3-4 2R 2B BB

Isaiah Greene 1-4 2B 2RBI

Jorge Burgos 2-5 R RBI

Junior Sanquintin 1-4 R RBI

Jake Fox 1-4 R BB

Juan Zapata 2.2(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 1SO

Hugo Villalobos 2.0(IP) 2H 0R 0ER 1BB 5SO

Arizona Complex League Guardians

The Arizona Complex League Guardians improved to 8-4 with an impressive offensive performance against a Rangers team than came into the game with a 9-2 record.

The Guardians Angel Genao would hit his second home run on the season and collect three hits overall on the night.

Guardians top prospect shortstop Gabriel Arias playing in his fourth rehab game with the club added two hits scoring twice in the game. Arias is currently 3-for-11 over the four rehab appearances.

Top Performers:

Angel Genao 3-6 2R HR RBI

Juan Benjamin 2-3 3R RBI BB SB

Jose Devers 2-5 R 2RBI SB

Maick Collado 2-3 R RBI BB

Gabriel Arias 2-4 2R SB (Rehab)

Robert Lopez 2-5 R RBI

Esteban Gonzalez 1-4 3RBI

Tomas Reyes 2.2(IP) 4H 0R 0ER 1BB 4SO

Dominican Summer League Guardians (Blue)

The Dominican Summer League (Blue) squad fell to 8-5 on the season with their loss Tuesday. Both catcher/first baseman Nelson Aranguren and infielder Jeffrey Mercedes continued their strong play at the plate each collecting two hits in the contest. Aranguren has his average up to .444 on the season while Mercedes sits at a impressive .379 mark.

Top Performers:

Nelson Aranguren 2-4 R 2RBI

Jeffrey Mercedes 2-4 R

Nomar Velasquez 1-4 2B RBI

Jose Cedeno 1-4 R 2B

Julio Zapata 2.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 1BB 2SO

Frank Lopez 1.1(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 2BB 1SO

Dominican Summer League Guardians (Red)

Infielders Pedro Hernandez and Miguel Lopez would have nice days at the plate for the Guardians DSL (Red) team, but it wasn't enough to overcome the DSL Royals (Glass) team as they fell to 6-8 on the year.

Hernandez off to a terrific start to his pro-career would collect two hits and drive in a couple of runs and now is hitting .356 on the year. Lopez had three hits on the day including the only extra base hits for the DSL Guardians as he would double and triple in the contest.

Top Performers:

Pedro Hernandez 2-4 2RBI SB

Miguel Lopez 3-4 R 2B 3B

Kevin Rivas 1-4 R RBI SB

Yanki Jean-Baptiste 1-3 R 2BB

Diovel Mariano 1.1(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 0SO

