Guardians Farm Report: Allen Strikes Out 11 For The Second Straight Game In Akron Win

Here is a recap of what happened with the Guardians minor league teams last night

All seven Cleveland Guardians minor league teams were in action last night including a double header for Lynchburg.

Triple-A Columbus Clippers:

Columbus starter Tobias Myers had one of his better starts of the season on Thursday throwing four and two thirds' innings allowing just one run on two hits while striking out six batters on the night.

The Clippers were down 1-to-0 before the Omaha would score two runs apiece in both the sixth and seventh inning of the Columbus bullpen.

Now down 5-to-0 in the eighth inning and being shut out on just two hits Columbus would finally break through against Omaha pitching.

The Clippers would put up three runs in the inning first on a two-run triple by Will Benson then on a RBI single by Tyler Freeman. The late comeback attempt would not be enough as the Storm Chasers would take the game by a final of 5-to-3.

Columbus falls to 39-30 with the loss.

Top Performers:

Will Benson 1-3 R 3B 2RBI BB

Tyler Freeman 1-4 RBI

Will Brennan 2-4

Tobias Myers 4.2(IP) 2H 1R 1ER 3BB 6SO

Double-A Akron RubberDucks

Despite Akron scoring eight runs in the game the storyline would be the pitching performance by starter Logan Allen.

Allen coming of being named the Eastern League pitcher of the week would continue his moment striking out 11 batters for his second straight start. He would allow just one run on two hits and walk just one over seven innings of work picking up his 5th win of the season.

With the 11 strikeouts Allen now has 104 on the year over just 73.0 innings pitched and leads both the Double-A Eastern League and the Guardians farm system.

On offense the Ducks Brayan Rocchio would extend his hitting streak to seven games reaching base three times on two hits and a walk while scoring three runs. Micah Pries included a two-run triple in the contest and drove in three overall. Pries now has seven RBI's over his last two games.

George Valera would also triple in the game driving in one run on two hits and score twice. Valera now leads Akron with 45 RBI's on the season.

The Win has the RubberDucks sitting at 39-27 on the year in first place in the Eastern League Southwest division.

Top Performers:

George Valera 2-4 2R 3B RBI

Micah Pries 1-2 2R 3B 3RBI BB

Brayan Rocchio 2-3 3R 2B RBI BB

Chris Roller 1-4 R 2B

Marcos Gonzalez 1-4 RBI

Logan Allen 7.0(IP) 2H 1R 1ER 1BB 11SO (W)

High-A Lake County Captains

Captains starter Mason Hickman along with relievers Davis Sharpe and Jordan Jones would combine to shut out the Dragons on seven hits Thursday night.

Hickman would start the game and strikeout eight Dayton batters over five scoreless innings allowing just three hits. Hickman hasn't allowed a run over his last two starts combining for 17 strikeouts over 10.0 scoreless innings.

Lake County on offense would hit three home runs in the game including a big three run home run in the fifth inning from Korey Holland. For Holland it was just his second home run on the season.

Outfielder Johnathan Rodriguez would hit a solo home run in the sixth inning his third big fly of the series and fifth overall on the year. The third long ball in the game came off the bat of Connor Kokx a two run shot in the eighth his first on the season.

The win improves the Captians record to 35-31 on the season.

Top Performers:

Korey Holland 2-3 R HR 3RBI BB

Connor Kokx 1-3 2R HR 2RBI BB

Johnathan Rodriguez 1-4 R HR RBI BB

Aaron Bracho 1-3 2R 2B BB

Mason Hickman 5.0(IP) 3H 0R 0ER 2BB 8SO (W)

Davis Sharpe 2.0(IP) 3H 0R 0ER 0BB 4SO

Low-A Lynchburg Hillcats

The Lynchburg Hillcats would play a double header on Thursday against Delmarva needing to sweep both games to clinch the first half division title in the Carolina League North division.

Will Dion would start the first game for the Hillcats and continue to deal like he has all season striking out eight batters over six innings of work allowing two unearned runs. Dion lowered his ERA to a microscopic 1.58 on the season.

The Hillcats would trail however 2-to-1 coming into their last at bat in the top of the seventh inning. Lynchburg down to their final out would get base hits from Joe Donovan and Luis Durango. The next man up would be Yordys Valdes who would hit a ground ball to the Delmarva shortstop who would commit a throwing error allowing both Donovan and Durango to score making it 3-to-2.

Lynchburg closer Elvis Jerez closer would make it interesting in the bottom half of the inning walking two batters but he would strikeout the side giving the team the comeback victory.

Top Performers:

Dayan Frias 1-3 RBI SB

Luis Durango 1-3 R SB

Joe Donovan 1-1 R

Jorge Burgos 1-3

Will Dion 6.0(IP) 5H 2R 0ER 1BB 8SO (W)

Elvis Jerez 1.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 2BB 3SO

With the first half division title on the line The Hillcats would get a clutch performance from starting pitcher Jack Leftwich who would pitch a seven inning complete game allowing just one run on three hits while striking out nine.

Leftwich would allow one run in the first inning one three singles. From the second inning on he would not allow another hit in the game. He lowered his ERA to 1.96 on the year. Over his last three starts Leftwich has only allowed two runs over 18.2 innings striking out 25 batters sporting a ridiculous 0.97 ERA.

The Hillcats would find themselves tied at 1-to-1 in the top of the seventh when they would finally break through scoring four runs with the big blow coming on a two-run triple off the bat of Jorge Burgos.

Now armed with a 5-to-1 lead Leftwich would finish his complete game clinching the Carolina League North first half division title and sending the team to the playoffs at the end of the season.

Lynchburg finishes with a first half record of 35-31.

Top Performers:

Jorge Burgos 1-4 R 3B 2RBI

Victor Planchart 1-3 3B RBI

Yordys Valdes 2-4 R RBI

Isaiah Greene 1-2 R 2B 2BB

Jordan Brown 1-3 2B

Jack Leftwich 7.0(IP) 3H 1R 1ER 1BB 9SO (W)

Arizona Complex League Guardians

The ACL Guardians would get a big five run second inning and hold onto win by the final of 6-to-4 against the ACL Dodgers Thursday night. The Guardians improve to 9-4 on the season with the win.

On offense Juan Benjamin would collect two more hits scoring and driving in a run in the game. Benjamin is off to a tremendous start to the year hitting .387 with a 1.081 OPS.

Top Performers:

Juan Benjamin 2-5 R RBI

Manuel Mejias 2-4 R 2B

Simon Rodriguez 1-4 R 2B RBI

Fran Alduey 1-3 R BB SB

Erick Caripa 1-3 R BB

Angel Genao 1-3 BB

Darlin Noboa 1.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 0BB 2SO

Victor Soteldo 1.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 1BB 3SO (SV)

Dominican Summer League Guardians (Blue)

The DSL Guardians (Blue) squad would fall to 8-6 on the season with the loss. Outfielder Carlos Gutierrez had an outstanding day at the plate for the team collecting three hits including a double and a triple. Gutierrez would score twice, drive in one run and also steal a base in the game.

Top Performers:

Carlos Gutierrez 3-4 2R 2B 3B RBI SB

Guielle Borrome 2-4 R 2B RBI

Samuel Parra 1-4 RBI

Jose Cedeno 0-2 R 2BB

Alberto Mendez 1-3 BB

Nomar Velasquez 1-3 BB

Miguel Cordones 3.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 1BB 3SO

Dominican Summer League Guardians (Red)

The DSL Guardians (Red) fall to 6-9 on the season in the blowout loss. Outfielder Jaison Chourio would reach base four times in the game on two hits and two walks. He would also steal his third base of the season. Chourio now has a .466 OBP through his first 11 games.

Top Performers:

Christopher Espinola 2-5 R 3B

Brayan Guedez 2-3 RBI BB

Jaison Chourio 2-3 2BB SB

Pedro Hernandez 2-4 BB

Yefri Rivera 1-1 BB

Erick Padilla 1.2(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 1BB 0SO

-----

You May Also Like:

Guardians Keep Rolling In The Rockies, Win 7-5

Guardians Farm Report: Naylor Home Run Propels Akron To Victory In Comeback Win

Three Players To Keep An Eye On As The Guardians Hit The Road

Guardians Farm Report: Genao Extends On-Base Streak to 41 Straight Games

Guardians Farm Report: Williams Impressive In Double-A Debut For Akron Sunday

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI