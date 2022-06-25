Guardians Farm Report: Valera Hits Mammoth Home Run In Akron's Fifth Straight Win

Here is a recap of what happened with the Guardians minor league teams last night

All seven Cleveland Guardians minor league teams were in action on Friday.

Triple-A Columbus Clippers

Columbus improved to 40-30 on the season outslugging Omaha Friday night in their 8-to 3 win.

Clippers Will Brennan would hit his 6th home run of the season and second with Columbus in the first inning giving the team an early 1-to-0 lead.

Now up 2-to-0 in the fifth inning Tyler Freeman would crush a two-run shot over the left field wall and giving Columbus a 5-to-0 lead. The home run for Freeman was his fourth of the season and would extend his hitting streak to seven straight games.

The teams third and final home run of the game would come off the bat of Bobby Bradley. Bradley's two-run home run would give Columbus a 6-to-0 lead at the time. It was Bradley's third home run of the series and fifth since joining the Clippers roster.

Columbus moves back to 10 games above .500 on the year with a 40-30 record.

Top Performers:

Tyler Freeman 2-5 2R HR 2RBI

Will Brennan 2-5 R HR 2RBI

Bobby Bradley 1-4 R HR 2RBI BB

Alex Call 2-3 2R 2B 2BB

Bo Naylor 1-4 RBI

Kirk McCarty 4.0(IP) 4H 0R 0ER 0BB 2SO

Double-A Akron RubberDucks

With the RubberDucks already up 2-to-1 in the fifth inning they would get an insurance run off the bat of Guardians top prospect George Valera who would absolutely crush his 12th home run of the year.

Akron would maintain the 3-to-1 lead over the rest of the contest and improve their record to 40-27 on the season.

The Ducks starter Xzavion Curry would earn his fifth win of the season holding the Senators to just one unearned run over six and two thirds innings allowing six hits while striking out four.

Top Performers:

George Valera 2-4 R HR RBI

Chris Roller 1-4 RBI

Micah Pries 2-4

Julian Escobedo 0-1 R 2BB SB

Xzavion Curry 6.2(IP) 6H 1R 0ER 2BB 4SO (W)

High-A Lake County Captains

The Captains would only manage four hits in the game against Dragons pitching. One of those hits would provide all three runs they would score in the contest.

Left fielder Connor Kokx would tie the game up at 3-to-3 in the fourth inning with a three run blast homering in his second straight game. The home run for Kokx was just his second on the season. He hadn't homered in 43 game to start the year before hitting one in back-to-back the last two nights.

Lake County starter Rodney Boone struck out eight Dragons batters but allowed four runs over four and two thirds inning giving up three home runs.

Top Performers:

Connor Kokx 1-3 R HR 3RBI

Petey Halpin 1-2 R BB

Gabriel Rodriguez 1-4 R

Alexfri Planez 1-4

Alaska Abney 2.0(IP) 2H 0R 0ER 0BB 2SO

Low-A Lynchburg Hillcats

One night after clinching the first half division crown in the Carolina League North division the Hillcats would pick up a closely fought 5-to-4 win over Delmarva.

Lynchburg would steal eight bases in the game led by second baseman Yordys Valdes who would steal five just by himself. Valdes would score three runs in the game going 1-for-4 with a walk.

Junior Sanquintin and Will Bartlett would drive in four of the teams five runs with each of them recording two RBI's in the game.

The Hillcats victory improves their record to 36-31 on the year.

Top Performers:

Yordys Valdes 1-4 3R BB 5SB

Will Bartlett 1-3 R 2B 2RBI

Junior Sanquintin 1-4 2B 2RBI

Dayan Frias 1-3 RBI BB

Trenton Denholm 4.2(IP) 3H 1R 0ER 5BB 5SO

Reny Artiles 2.0(IP) 2H 0R 0ER 2BB 1SO

Arizona Complex League Guardians

The ACL Guardians would plate 11 runs in the contest including outfielder Simon Rodriguez's first career home run in the fourth inning.

Wuilfredo Antunez, Lexer Saduy and Marlin Made would all drive in two runs on the night. Marlin Made's two-runs would come on his second home run in on the season in the sixth inning.

The ACL Guardians improve to an impress 10-4 mark on the season with the victory.

Top Performers:

Simon Rodriguez 2-4 3R HR RBI BB SB

Marlin Made 1-3 2R HR 2RBI BB

Wuilfredo Antunez 2-5 R 2RBI 2BB SB

Lexer Saduy 2-4 2R 2B 2RBI BB

Robert Lopez 2-4 R 2B RBI BB SB

Luis Almonte 1.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 0BB 3SO

Dominican Summer League Guardians (Blue)

The DSL Guardians (Blue) squad would get another strong outing from starter Austin Aldeano who would lower his ERA to 0.50 on the season. Making his fourth start of the year Aldeano would throw five scoreless innings allowing juts two hits while striking out a pair.

On offense outfielder Jose Gomez would hit two more triples in the contest giving him six already on the year over his first 13 career games.

The win improved the teams record to 9-6 on the year.

Top Performers:

Jose Gomez 2-4 2R 2(3B)

Nomar Velasquez 1-4 2RBI 2SB

Jose Cedeno 1-3 R 2B

Oscar Cedeno 1-3 R BB 3B

Alberto Mendez 1-3 BB

Austin Aldeano 5.0(IP) 2H 0R 0ER 1BB 2SO (W)

Dominican Summer League Guardians (Red)

DSL Guardians (Red) squads first baseman Richard Polanco would drive in three of the team six runs on his first home run of the year in the sixth inning. Polanco would finish with three hits in the game.

The game would go into extra innings tied at five runs apiece but unfortunately the Royals would score two in the 10th inning getting the walk-off win.

With the Loss the DSL Guardians (Red) team falls to 6-10 on the season.

Top Performers:

Richard Polanco 3-5 R HR 3RBI

Yanki Jean-Baptiste 2-5 R 3B RBI

Alex Parades 1-3 RBI BB

Christopher Espinola 1-5 R RBI

Kevin Rivas 1-4 R 3B

Jose Contreras 4.0(IP) 3H 1R 0ER 0BB 6SO

