Guardians Invite Four More Players To Spring Training

Cleveland invited four more players to spring training including a catcher, outfielder, and two more pitchers.

Spring Training seems so far away, but in reality, it's just a couple of months until the Guardians take the field for the first time in 2023. That said, Cleveland has begun to invite more players to come down with the team in March.

They invited a pair of pitchers to camp about a week and a half ago and invited a few more players on Wednesday.

Cam Gallagher

Cam Gallagher was drafted in the second round of the 2011 MLB Draft. He served as a backup catcher for the Kansas City Royals since 2017 and has a career batting average of .240 with an OBP of .267.

It's no surprise the Guardians would want to bring in another catcher with some questions still remaining at that position. The organization is very high on Bo Naylor, but it's impossible to know exactly what they have until he gets consistent reps. They also signed Mike Zunino to a one-year deal but he is coming off a 2022 season full of injuries.

It's never bad to have depth at the catcher position and Gallagher could fulfill that.

Michael Kelly

A team can never have too much pitching and Cleveland has a history of finding diamonds in the rough in this department. Could Michael Kelly turn out to be the next name on this list?

Kelly pitched in four games for the Phillies in 2022 posting an ERA of 2.25. In that short time, he did have four strikeouts.

Touki Toussaint

Another pitcher that the Guardians invited to Spring Training is righty Touki Toussaint. He's pitched in the Big Leagues since 2018. Four of those seasons were with the Braves and last season he spent the year with the Angeles.

Toussaint has a career ERA of 5.34 which doesn't immediately jump out as impressive. However, he is coming off 2022 where he had his lowest career opponent average of .176.

Romain Quinn

The Guardians have an incredibly deep outfield, however, it's also still very young. Bringing in a veteran such as Romain Quinn to help guide players through Spring Training and into the regular season can never hurt.

Perhaps he could even fight for a roster spot too. Quinn played in 21 games for the Rays last season and slashed .262/.340/.405 with an OPS of .745.

