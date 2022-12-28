The Guardians Need To Add This To Their Bullpen

Cleveland had one of the best bullpens in baseball in 2022, but they should still be looking to add another left-handed reliever.

The Guardians had arguably the best bullpen in baseball by the end of the 2022 season. They finished with a 1.08 ERA which was ranked as the third-best in MLB. However, there is always room for improvement and they still have a sizable hole in their relief pitching.

This is the need for another left-handed pitcher.

Right now, the only left-hander in Cleveland's bullpen is Sam Hentges who is coming off an incredible year. He posted an ERA of 2.32 and a WHIP of 0.97 in 57 appearances. The Guardians shouldn't be looking to replace Hentges, instead, they should be looking to find another lefty to pair with him.

Hentges' efficiency is sure to drop if the Guardians use it for every scenario that requires a left-handed pitcher. The more a team sees a pitcher, the more predictable they'll become.

As good as Cleveland's bullpen was, they need to add a little more variety with their relief pitchers to keep the opposing team guessing. Only having one left-handed pitcher may work in the regular season, but come playoff time this versatility is vital.

One option could be to transition Konnor Pilkington, who is a lefty and started 11 games for the Guardians in 2022, to a relief role if the rotation can stay healthy this season.

If the Guardians can go out and add another lefty reliever via free agency or a trade, then they could be looking at another season with one of the best bullpens.

