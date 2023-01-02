This Is Where MLB.com Has The Guardians In First Power Rankings Of 2023

MLB.com has the Cleveland Guardians ranked 12th in their first power rankings of the season.

MLB.com wasted no time releasing their first power rankings with the calendar officially flipping over to 2023.

Here is what the Top 10 look like:

Unfortunately, the Guardians didn't crack the top teams in the league, but they weren't too far off either. Cleveland is ranked 12th so they're barely on the outside looking in.

Some fans may be thinking that a defending division champion, who clearly got better this offseason and didn't lose any of their key pieces should be higher than 12. I can certainly see this argument.

Cleveland is bringing back arguably the best pitching staff in baseball with a one-two punch of Shane Bieber and Triston McKenzie leading the way. They also still have Emmanuel Clase at the back of the bullpen who was the best closer in baseball in 2022. MLB.com also predicted Jose Ramirez as their early favorite to win American League MVP.

The Guardians also filled in their holes with singing power-hitter Josh Bell and will get more offensive production at catcher with the signing of Mike Zunino.

However, an encouraging sign with these rankings is that the Guardians are the highest-ranked team in the American League Central. This means that MLB.com believes they are the team to beat in 2023.

This is where the rest of the division came in:

White Sox - 16

Twins - 18

Royals - 26

Tigers - 27

Opening Day is still 87 days away but these rankings give us a pretty good idea of how the Guardians are projected to stand up with the rest of MLB and their division.

-----

Read More:

Can Andres Gimenez Recreate Breakout Season With The Guardians?

MLB.com Predicts Jose Ramirez To Win 2023 MVP

The Guardians Need To Add This To Their Bullpen

Myles Straw Could Have A Bounceback 2023 Season For The Guardians

Former Cleveland Pitcher Signs With The Yankees

Don't Expect Any More Major Moves From The Guardians This Offseason

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel



Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBI_FanNation