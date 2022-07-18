Guardians Make Roster Moves, Activate Carlos Vargas

Front offices are still in action even though it's the All-Star break for the players. The Guardians made some moves today to the 40-man roster and another move is still expected to come on Friday to fill the 26th spot.

Carlos Vargas Activated From 60-Day Injured List

The first move that the Guardians made was to activate Carlos Vargas off of the 60-Day injured list. He has been optioned to AA Akron Rubber Ducks.

Vargas was originally put on the injured list back in March before the season started with an elbow injury. He underwent Tommy John surgery last season but appears to be on his way back.

Tanner Tully DFA

The Guardians had to designate someone for assignment after Vargas was added to the 40-man roster. This ended up being Tanner Tully.

Tully made three appearances for the Guardians and pitched six innings. He gave up eight hits and four runs in those six innings of work. He only registered two strikeouts for the team.

Stay tuned for more roster moves as the Guardians prepare for the second half of the season.

