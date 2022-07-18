Guardians Standout Player Of The Week: July 18

The Guardians had a lot of great performances last week. It started off with Shane Bieber throwing a complete game in game one of the doubleheader against the White Sox. Jose Ramirez also had a big week with a two-home run game against the Twins. Josh Naylor also put himself in contention with a couple of timely home runs for the Guardians too.

Ultimately, it was Triston McKenzie who won the fan vote and is this week's standout player of the week.

Let's take a look at McKenzie's last few starts and how we got to this point. He was roughed up pretty good at the end of June after two starts against the Twins where he gave up a total of 16 hits and 13 runs.

He has absolutely turned it around in the month of July. McKenzie's first start against the Yankees was a seven-inning shutout. In Kansas City, he pitched six innings and only allowed three hits.

That takes us to last Thursday against the Tigers. McKenzie pitched eight innings, struck out a career-high 12 batters, and didn't give up a single walk. This brought McKenzie's season WHIP down to a fabulous 0.98.

Francona had some great comments following this performance. He said that "his energy through his delivery was just so good." Naylor added that "That's what I expect from him every time. He's a phenomenal pitcher. "

The most important part of this streak is that McKenzie hasn't given up a run yet in the month of July. That's incredible!

To hear others talk about McKenzie in such high regard shows just how special of a player he is and how well he has performed lately.

-----

Read More:

Cleveland Guardians Draft LHP Parker Messick With 54th Overall Pick

Cleveland Drafts RHP Justin Campbell With 37th Overall Pick

Guardians Select Outfielder Chase DeLauter With 2022 First Round Pick

Do The Guardians Have A Chane Of Trading For Juan Soto?

Guardians Farm Report: Palacios Remains Red Hot With Four More His In Columbus Victory

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI