Guardians At White Sox Series Preview: Guardians Return To The South Side

The All-Star game has passed with many great memories made for the players and fans. Now it's time to get back to business. The Guardians come out of the break with an 11-game road trip to Chicago, Boston, and Tampa.

The first stop will be a four-game set with the White Sox. The Guardians saw the Sox not too long ago and split a four-game series with them. They need to come ready to play because Chicago hasn't come close to living up to their expectations and could be looking to really get it going after the break.

Pitching Matchups:

Friday: Cal Quantrill Vs. Lucas Giolito (8:10 pm EST ATV+)

Saturday Game One: Triston McKenzie Vs. Johnny Cueto (1:10 pm EST)

Saturday Game Two: Konnor Pilkington Vs. Lance Lynn (7:15 pm EST FOX)

Sunday: Shane Bieber Vs. Dylan Cease (2:10 pm EST)

What To Watch For:

All-Star Break Fatigue

It wouldn't be surprising if each team got off to a slow start coming out of the All-Star break. A lot of players may have taken a quick vacation or just finally got to spend time with their families. Hopefully, the Guardians show up ready to go, but having some fatigue would not be shocking.

Can The Guardians Keep Their Winning Record?

The Guardians have played the White Sox fantastic this season. They have won six out of the nine matchups and outscored Chicago 45 to 32. The White Sox are starting to feel the pressure from fans and the organization for their lack of success this season which may create a spark for them. However, if history tells us anything it's that the Guardians like matching up with this team.

Naylor's Return To Chicago

The last time the Guardians were at Guaranteed Rate Field it was the infamous Josh Naylor game. He is sure to get a not-so-warm welcome from the fans. Can Naylor have a repeat performance to help lead the Guardians to a series win?

-----

Read More:

Watch The Guardians Top 10 Plays From Before The All-Star Break: Plays 1-5

Three Guardians Who Could Take Off After The All-Star Break

Relive The Guardians Top 10 Plays From First Half Of Season: Plays 6-10

What Are The Guardians Plans For Nolan Jones?

Guardians Closer Emmanuel Clase Records Save In All-Star Game, Ramirez Gets Two Hits To Help Lift AL To Win

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel



Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI