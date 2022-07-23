The Guardians Give Injury Update On Aaron Civale And Oscar Gonzalez

The Guardians haven't escaped injuries this season and are currently without a couple of important players. The team gave some encouraging news about both Aaron Civale and Oscar Gonzalez before tonight's game against the Chicago White Sox.

Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale was taken out of the game after only one inning on July 13 in with what the team called right wrist soreness at the time. Today, the Guardians officially announced that he has a ligament sprain and inflammation in his wrist.

They did not give a specific timetable for his return. However, they are hopeful that he will be back with the team sometime in August and ready to make an impact.

The timeline is vague, but the fact that they sound confident it will not be a season-ending injury is encouraging. Hopefully, when Civale returns it will be to help the Guardians with a final playoff push.

Oscar Gonzalez

The Guardians have been without Oscar Gonzalez since June 29. He has been on the injured list with an abdominal strain. Gonzalez is making progress to returning back to the lineup though.

He spent time over the All-Star break in Goodyear getting work in and will partake in a simulated game Sunday in Arizona. After that, he will begin a rehab assignment.

Gonzalez made some big plays on both offense and defense and getting him back in the lineup would be a big boost for the team!

-----

Read More:

Guardians At White Sox Series Preview: Guardians Return To The South Side

Watch The Guardians Top 10 Plays From Before The All-Star Break: Plays 1-5

Three Guardians Who Could Take Off After The All-Star Break

Relive The Guardians Top 10 Plays From First Half Of Season: Plays 6-10

What Are The Guardians Plans For Nolan Jones?

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel



Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI