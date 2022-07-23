Guardians Farm Report: Captains Score 18 Runs On 23 Hits in Route To Sixth Straight Win

All seven of the Cleveland Guardians minor league clubs were in action on Friday.

Triple-A Columbus Clippers

Unfortunately, the Toledo Mud Hens live stream was down so no video highlights but that didn't stop them from playing the game!

The Clippers would start the game with three straight hits on back-to-back singles by Will Benson, Tyler Freeman followed by an RBI double by Richie Palacios to give Columbus a 1-to-0 lead. For Palacios the double would extend his on-base streak to 16 straight games with the Clippers.

Columbus would score twice more in the first inning on an RBI ground out by Will Brennan and a sacrifice fly by Gabriel Arias making it 3-to-0 and giving the team a lead, they would never relinquish going onto win by a final of 5-to-3.

Clippers starter Tanner Tully would earn a no decision going four innings allowing two runs on five hits while striking out four Mud Hens in the contest. Tully would exit the game with Columbus holding a 4-to-2 lead.

The Columbus bullpen would close out the game allowing just one run over the final five innings of work with Nick Mikolajchak picking up the win his fourth of the year and Just Garza the save his third.

The Clippers improved their record to 52-38 on the season.

Top Performers:

Will Benson 3-5 2R

Tyler Freeman 3-5 R

Oscar Mercado 3-4 3B 2SB

Richie Palacios 1-4 R 2B RBI

Bo Naylor 1-4 R 2B

Will Brennan 1-4 RBI

Nick Mikolajchak 2.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 0BB 1SO (W)

Double-A Akron RubberDucks

Tied up at 2-to-2 in the bottom of the ninth inning Julian Escobedo would lead off the inning with a base hit. Now with one out and a man on second after a sacrifice bunt by Chris Roller the RubberDucks ninth place hitter Daniel Schneemann would step up and deliver a walk-off two-run blast giving the team a 4-to-2 win!

For Schneemann the home run would be his fifth of the season and he has now homered in back-to-back games.

Tanner Bibee made the start for Akron allowing just one run over four and two thirds' innings of work on three hits. Bibee didn't walk a batter and struck out four in the game. Over his first three starts in Double-A Bibee has a 1.72 ERA over 15.2 innings with 16 strikeouts.

Akron improved to 46-40 on the season with the walk-off win over Erie.

Top Performers:

Daniel Schneemann 2-3 R HR 2RBI BB

Bryan Lavastida 1-4 R HR RBI

Micah Pries 2-4 RBI SB

Brayan Rocchio 1-4 R

Julian Escobedo 1-4 R

Tanner Bibee 4.2(IP) 3H 1R 1ER 0BB 4SO

High-A Lake County Captains

The Captains would set both season highs in runs and hits Friday night putting up 18 runs on 23 hits laying it to the Lugnuts and earning their sixth straight win.

Lake County put up five runs in the first inning with the big blow coming on an Aaron Bracho three run home run his sixth of the season. Bracho would finish the game with five RBI's on three hits in the contest. He has now homered four times over his last 10 games.

With the Captains now up 7-to-0 in the third inning Lansing would make it a game scoring six runs off starter Rodney Boone knocking him out after just two and two thirds innings. It would be the only inning the Lugnuts would score.

Lake County up 7-to-6 in the top of the fifth inning would go onto score 11 uncontested runs the rest of the game starting with a mammoth solo home run by Johnathan Rodriguez to left field his 11th on the season.

Rodriguez would reach base all six times in the contest going 4-for-4 with a pair of walks. Rodriguez has now reached base in 10 straight plate appearances over his last two games going 8-for-8 with two walks.

Lake County would top off the scoring up now 14-to-4 in the ninth inning when catcher Micael Ramirez would hit a grand slam off Lugnuts position player Patrick McColl who had come onto finish the game. Ramirez would end up with six RBI's in the contest on three hits and a walk.

Other Captains with huge offensive games included shortstop Milan Tolentino who reached base six times on four hits including two doubles a walk and was a hit by a pitch.

Third Baseman Gabriel Rodriguez reached base five times scoring four runs and driving in a pair on four hits and a walk. Center fielder Petey Halpin would collect three hits and score four times and drive in one run in the game.

The lopsided win improves the Captains record to 47-39 on the season.

Top Performers

Micael Ramirez 3-5 2R HR 6RBI BB

Aaron Bracho 3-5 R 2B HR 5RBI BB

Johnathan Rodriguez 4-5 5R HR 2RBI BB

Gabriel Rodriguez 4-5 4R 2B 2RBI BB

Milan Tolentino 4-5 R 2(2B) RBI BB SB

Petey Halpin 3-6 4R RBI

Tommy Mace 4.0(IP) 3H 0R 0ER 0BB 1SO

Low-A Lynchburg Hillcats

Lynchburg would trail 3-to-1 early in the game when Yordys Valdes would tie the game up at three runs apiece on a two-run double in the second inning.

Still in the second inning the Hillcats would take a 4-to-3 lead on an opposite field double by Isaiah Greene. They would go onto score once more in the inning on a wild pitch giving them five runs in the frame.

Salem would never recover as Lynchburg would hold onto win by a final of 9-to-6 with reliever Miguel Vinicio pitching the final two innings earning his first save of the season.

Top Performers:

Yordys Valdes 2-4 2R 2B 2RBI

Jorge Burgos 1-2 2R RBI 3BB

Isaiah Greene 2-4 2B RBI BB

Junior Sanquintin 1-4 2RBI BB

Dayan Frias 1-3 R RBI BB Fox 2-5 2R

Miguel Vinicio 2.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 2BB 2SO (SV)

Arizona Complex League Guardians

25-year-old RHP prospect Cody Morris would start the game for the ACL Guardians making his third rehab appearance in the Arizona Complex League coming back from a lat strain he suffered in spring training.

Morris would allow one unearned run over his three innings of work allowing three hits while striking out three on the night. Over his three rehab appearances Morris has not allowed an earned run over six innings of work striking out nine batters in total.

On offense the Guardians would get a huge game from Wilmer Hernandez who was just playing in his third game of the year. Hernandez had not had a hit coming into the game vs the Cubs would go onto collect four on the night including a double and two RBI's.

Guardians outfielder Sterling Romero did extend his hitting streak to 11 straight games in the contest with a double and three runs batted in.

With the win over the ACL Cubs the team improved their record to an impressive 21-11 mark on the year.

Top Performers:

Wilmer Hernandez 4-5 R 2B 2RBI

Lexer Saduy 2-3 2R RBI 2BB SB

Juan Benjamin 1-3 2R RBI 2BB SB

Sterling Romero 1-5 R 2B 3RBI SB

Simon Rodrigeuz 1-2 R 3BB SB

Angel Genao 1-4 R 2B BB

Cody Morris 3.0(IP) 3H 1R 0ER 0BB 3SO (Rehab)

Dominican Summer League Guardians (Blue)

The DSL Guardians (Blue) squad fall to 18-16 on the year despite the best efforts from their starter 18-year-old RHP Austin Aldeano. Aldeano would shutout the Royals over five innings of work lowering his ERA to 2.65 on the year.

On offense the team was led by 17-year-old shortstop Alberto Mendez who would collect three hits on the day driving in a run improving his batting average to .304 on the season.

Top Performers:

Alberto Mendez 3-5 RBI

Moises Molero 1-4 BB

Reyden Hidalgo 1-5 2B

Luis Aparicio 1-5 R

Austin Aldeano 5.0(IP) 5H 0R 0ER 1BB 2SO

Dominican Summer League Guardians (Red)

The DSL Guardians (Red) squad fall to 10-24 on the season. 17-year-old infield prospect Pedro Hernandez did extend his on-base streak to 18 straight games walking twice and scoring a run.

Top Performers:

Kevin Rivas 2-4 R

Victor Izturis 1-3 R BB

Emilio Taveras 1-4 RBI

Rafael Ramirez 1-3

Pedro Hernandez 0-2 R 2BB

Lerwin Andrade 0-3 RBI BB SB

Rodarni Salvador 2.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 2BB 3SO

-----

