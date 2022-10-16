"Just Another Guards Win:" What Cleveland Had To Say After Beating The Yankees

Last night's events are still fresh in the minds of Guardians fans as they wake up across Cleveland, Ohio. Personally, I've listened to Tom Hamilton's call of Oscar Gonzalez's walk-off about a dozen times now.

What still leaves me shocked though is the mentality that Cleveland took into the ninth inning with them.

Most teams would have their heads down if they gave up three home runs to one of the best offenses in baseball while scrapping only three runs of their own against them. Still, with a two-run deficit, the Guardians never believed they were out of it.

After the game, Amed Rosario said, "Actually, before it happened, we talked about it. It's a crazy thing, we talk about if Straw gets a base, we'll get this game turned around."

Steven Kwan also said that "Yeah. I mean, I think it's crazy when you kind of expect something like that to happen."

Gonzalez never felt any sort of pressure with the bases loaded, two outs, two strikeouts, and down two runs. He said he "Just [tried] to put the ball in play and get the ball out..."

All of us fans at home or in the stands may have been shocked or a little stunned at what happened in the ninth inning. I know I was. But according to Austin Hedges, it was "Just another Guards win," and he couldn't have said it any better.

It sure was an exciting game! But the job isn't finished yet. Cleveland has a chance to close out the series on the home field on Sunday night.

Time to finish the series strong!

