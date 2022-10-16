Oscar Gonzalez Joins Elite List Of Baseball Legends After Guardians Walk-Off Yankees

Oscar Gonzalez continues to deliver for the Cleveland Guardians!

Saturday night was another example of his late-game heroism as he led the Guardians to a ninth-inning comeback win as he hit a walk-off single against New York. However, this isn't Gonzalez's first walk-off in the postseason. He hit a walk-off home run a week ago to the day to send Cleveland to the ALDS.

It hasn't just been at home that Gonzalez has come in clutch. In game two, Oscar drove in the winning run after hitting a bloop single at Yankee Stadium which left the whole crowd stunned.

For those keeping track, that's not three game-winning hits in just five playoff games, He joins an elite list of baseball legends who have had go-ahead hits in the ninth inning or later in the postseason.

Oct 15, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians right fielder Oscar Gonzalez (39) reacts after hitting the game-winning single against the New York Yankees in the ninth inning during game three of the NLDS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

That list is:

Oscar Gonzalez - 3 Pete Rose - 3 David Ortiz - 3 J.D. Drew - 3 Carlos Correa - 3 Cody Bellinger - 3

Also, Gonzalez and Ortiz are the only ones to have three of those in a single playoff run.

During Spring Training, I definitely did not expect to be putting Oscar Gonzalez's name on the same list as David Ortiz and Pete Rose.

Well, here we are.

