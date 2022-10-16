Guardians Stun Yankees In Historic Fashion, Cleveland One Win From A.L.C.S.

The 2022 Cleveland Guardians are one win away from the American League Championship Series. How about that?!

The ninth inning of the Guardians comeback win over the New York Yankees felt like the most "Guardiac kids" win we've seen all season.

Oscar Gonzalez delivered again as Cleveland walked-off the Bronx Bombers in stunning fashion. The ninth inning was filled with soft and timely hits and aggressive baserunning.

So Cleveland takes a 2-1 series lead in the A.L.D.S. over New York with Game 4 scheduled for Sunday night in Cleveland. But for as exciting as the win is for Cleveland, it's an equally historic loss for the Yankees.

Coming into Saturday evening, New York (with it's long and storied postseason history) had a perfect 167-0 record in postseason games when it entered the ninth inning leading by at least two runs.

Make it 167-1.

It was as if both teams played the exact kind of game they often have this season.

New York launched a couple of big home runs from Aaron Judge, Oswaldo Cabrera and Harrison Bader to score all five of their runs. They had only two other base hits.

Meanwhile, Cleveland scored six runs on 15 hits and tortured a Yankee bullpen that probably wishes it had a healthy stable of arms. I'm not sure many Yankee fans would have expected Clarke Schmidt to being in there for the highest leverage situation of the entire season.

Now the Yankees turn to Gerrit Cole on Sunday against Cleveland's Cal Quantrill to try and force a Game 5 on Monday back in New York.

Is this a good time to remind Yankee fans that Quantrill has never lost a game in Progressive Field in his entire career?

