Guardians Set To Sign Free Agent Catcher Mike Zunino

According to Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic the Guardians are in agreement with 32-year-old free agent catcher Mike Zunino.

Robert Murray MLB writer for FanSided reports Zunino's contract for the 2023 season is 1-year for $6 million dollars.

Zunino should provide Cleveland with high-quality defense they are looking for behind the plate. The question becomes how he will fair offensively coming off season ending surgery in 2022 to alleviate thoracic outlet syndrome in his left shoulder.

In 2022 over just 123 plate appearances with the Rays Zunino slashed .148/.195/.304 before the season ending surgery. The Guardians are banking on him to return to his 2021 form in which he hit 33 home runs in only 375 plate appearances. That year he did just hit .216 on the season and owns a career .200 average over almost 3,000 plate appearances. Zunino's power and defense combo still make him a valuable asset despite his low average at the plate and at just $6 million for one year Cleveland hopes they got a steal in the veteran catcher.

Zunino is now the Guardians second free-agent addition following the recent signing of first baseman Josh Bell to a two-year, $33MM contract that allows him to opt out of the deal after year. Bell and Zunino should add some much-needed power to the Cleveland lineup which finished 29th in the majors in home runs in 2022.

The Zunino signing likely means top Guardians top catching prospect Bo Naylor begins the season back at Triple-A Columbus at the beginning of the 2023 season. Naylor who doesn't turn 23-years-old until February 21st of next year has only played in 66 games at the Triple-A level and has just eight plate appearances with the big-league club. The one-year deal allows them to potential bring Naylor along slowly giving him a little more time to develop behind the plate.

The Guardians also have fellow catching prospect Bryan Lavastida on the 40-man roster and signed free agent catcher Meibrys Viloria to a minor league deal with an invite to MLB Spring Training. Look for the organization to add some more catching depth via free agency or a trade to possibly back up Zunino before 2023 spring training begins.

