What's Next For Owen Miller After The Guardians Bring In Josh Bell?

The Guardians went into the offseason looking for first base depth and to add power to the lineup. They were able to get both things in the signing of free agent Josh Bell. Bell will now most likely platoon first base with Josh Naylor as they switch off playing the field or as the designated hitter.

That leaves one Guardian in an awkward position, and that's Owen Miller.

Miller played 75 games at first base and 21 games as the designated hitter in 2022. In that time he slashed .243/.301/.351 with six home runs and 51 RBI. However, a majority of that production came after his hot start during the first two months of the season.

So, what happens next for Miller?

He was on the postseason roster but Miller did not get much playing time. The backup first base job going to Gabriel Arias who looked solid on the offensive side.

But now the Guardians are moving into a new season and they have some choices to make with Miller. It's hard to see a version of next season's roster with Miller in the first base rotation alongside Naylor and Bell. While Miller has had almost a full year of experience at the position, his offensive production just isn't good enough.

That leaves him with an opportunity to be on the Guardians' bench. Miller would actually be a solid piece to have off the bench. He can play multiple positions in the infield and versatility is something Tito loves. No one is going to deny that his offensive production in a starting role has been lackluster, but there could be a worse bat off the bench.

However, that bench position becomes much more complicated when you consider all of the middle infielders the Guardians have. Only two of them can be on the field at a time and the rest are going to need to be on the Big League roster.

Will Miller be given a spot on the roster over Arias or Tyler Freeman?

This means that Miller's future on the Guardians is an uncertain one. We'll just have to wait and see what plans the organization has for him as the offseason moves on and Spring Training gets started.

