This Is What Terry Francona Had To Say After The Guardians Signed Josh Bell

Josh Bell is a Cleveland Guardian. That's quite a satisfying and exciting sentence to type out! Guardians fans aren't the only ones excited about Cleveland's new power hitter.

Cleveland's manager, Terry Francona, also sounded enthusiastic about the new player in town.

Tito can't technically use Josh Bell's name because the team hasn't made it official yet. However, in an interview on MLB Radio, he talked about what "hypothetically" bringing in a first baseman who used to play for Washington and San Diego means for the Guardians:

"We're looking to add to our lineup and because (Austin Hedges) is really our only free agent, and we love (Hedges), but he has the right to be a free agent. So we need to fill that spot also. We're trying to get better ... We we're so proud of the way our guys played but we want to get better. We don't want this to be a feel-good story and go away. We want to take that and get better so we're trying to do some things like you're alluding to."

The biggest takeaway is that Tito is coming out and saying that the Guardians are in the process of improving their roster. The organization recognizes the window that's opening and they want to take advantage of it. Bringing in Josh Bell is clearly a part of that process.

It was also interesting to hear what he had to say about Hedges' free agency. It certainly sounds like the Guardians plan on bringing in another catcher whether that be through a trade or a free agent.

Even though Tito isn't going to come out and say it, it seems like the Bell signing is just the beginning of Cleveland's plans this offseason.

