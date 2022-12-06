Skip to main content

Guardians Sign Free Agent Josh Bell

The Cleveland Guardians and DH/1B Josh Bell have agreed to a two year deal.
Well, how about that for a blockbuster signing?!

Multiple sources confirm that Josh Bell and the Cleveland Guardians are in agreement on a two-year deal worth $33 million. The deal also includes an opt-out after the 2023 season.

There were multiple rumors during the first part of the offseason that these two parties might want to get a deal done, and now that has come to fruition.

Needless to say, this is a massive deal for the Guardians. They went into this offseason with a need for both another first baseman and a true power hitter. Bell gives them both of these things whether most of his time is spent on the field or as the team's designated hitter. 

Bell can absolutely crush a baseball! He split his time with the Nationals and Padres in 2022 where he combined to hit 17 home runs with a slugging percentage of .422. He'll be the perfect fit in the Guardians lineup behind Jose Ramirez in the heart of the order.

It would not be surprising if this was not the only move that the Guardians made before Opening Day. They still have plenty of prospect capital and positions that they can improve upon. 

Even if they don't make any more moves, bringing in Bell is a massive upgrade for this offense. 

