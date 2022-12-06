Emmanuel Clase Named To The First Team All-MLB

The team representing the best players in the MLB needs to have the best closer in the MLB too. With that being said it's no shock that Emmanuel Clase was announced as a member of this elite group of players.

Clase had arguably the best season out of closers in the MLB in 2022. His selection to the All-MLB team further proves this.

He had a 1.36 ERA, 0.729 WHIP, and struck out 9.5 batters per nine innings. These numbers are even more impressive considering the massive workload he was given. Clase led the league in appearances with 77 and also led the league with 67 games finished.

In all of that time pitching high-leverage situations, Clase had the most saves in the American League with 42.

This type of performance would typically demand a massive contract, but the Guardians already have the closer locked up. Clase signed a 5-year $20 million extension with club options for 2027 and 2028 before the season began.

This means that'll be a Guardian for a long time and through the prime of his career. Every team needs a reliable shutdown arm in the bullpen and Cleveland has the best one out there.

