Would The Pirates Trade Bryan Reynolds To Cleveland?

The Guardians are in desperate need of a power hitter in their lineup and one may be looking to get out of the city they're currently in.

On Saturday afternoon, reports came out that Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds had requested a trade to a new team. Reynolds could be precisely what the Guardians are searching for in their lineup. He's a true power hitter who could be a force in the middle of the lineup.

In 2022, Reynolds hit 21 home runs which would've been the second most on the Guardians. He was also in the 73rd percentile of average exit velocity, 91st percentile in max exit velocity, and 66th percentile in hard hit % according to Baseball Savant.

Reynolds can absolutely mash a baseball!

This is certainly a perfect match for the Guardians. However, would the Pirates actually trade him?

Pittsburgh has made multiple moves this offseason in the hopes of improving its lineup in 2023. They signed Carlos Santana to a one-year deal and also traded for former Tama Bay Ray Ji-Man Choi.

They wouldn't make these acquisitions if they didn't plan on being somewhat competitive. If they do plan on making a playoff push then trading Reynolds wouldn't make a ton of sense. He won't be a free agent until 2026 and won't even be arbitration eligible until 2024. With all of the team control, the Pirates don't need to adhere to his request.

Let's say Pittsburgh does decide to deal Reynolds to another team, there will certainly be a massive market for him and the price won't be cheap. But the Guardians definitely have what it would take to acquire Reynolds.

If Pittsburgh wants prospects, Cleveland has it. If the Pirates prefer young Big League-level talent, the Guardians have that too. The Pirates are reportedly listening to offers for Reynolds, so this situation is one to keep an eye on especially as Winter Meeting continues throughout the week.

