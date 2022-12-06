REPORT: Guardians Interested In Former Boston And Houston Catcher

The Guardians continue their hunt for an offensive-minded and reliable defensive catcher as the Winter Meetings continue on in San Diego.

While Sean Murphy likely remains the team's number-one priority, they also need to prepare for a situation in which they lose out on the All-Star catcher. Murphy continues to draw interest from numerous other clubs such as the Braves, Cardinals, Rays, Red Sox, and now apparently the Astros want to get in on the fun.

Whichever team ends up winning the Murphy sweepstakes will end up paying a premium price.

With this in mind, it makes sense that the Guardians would be engaged in other options at the position. One of these alternatives is reportedly former Red Sox and Astros catcher Christian Vazquez.

If the Guardians swing and miss on Murphy but still end up with Vazquez, they would still be getting a massive upgrade behind the plate.

Vazquez spent time with both Boston and Houston in 2022 where he put up a slash line of .274/.315/.399. He also hit nine home runs and knocked in 52 RBI and had a strikeout rate of only 18.1 percent which would fit right into Cleveland's formula. All of that is a far cry from the offensive production Guardians got from their catchers last season.

This offensive production also doesn't come with a drop in defense either. Vazquez ranks in the 72 percentile of pop time to second base and the 55th percentile in framing.

He was able to handle an elite pitching rotation with the Houston Astors as they made their World Series run so there would be no worries about how he would do with Cleveland's incredible pitching staff.

Murphy is the clear favorite to be the Guardians' Opening Day catcher. But if he no longer becomes available Vazquez wouldn't be a downgrade for a team looking to improve.

