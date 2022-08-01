Guardians Vs. Diamondbacks Series Preview: Guardians Open Up Home Stand

Coming out of a road trip against the White Sox, Red Sox, and Rays with a winning record is a huge win for this ball club. Now they come home for a couple of series. The first one up is against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

This is the first time the Guardians have played the D-Backs this season, but not their first interleague match. So far, the Guardians do have a winning record against the National League with an 8-7 record. The pitching has struggled and has given up just over an average of four runs a game.

However, they have played some tough teams from the other league including the Giants, Padres, Rockies, and Dodgers. Now they take on a matchup who are not on the same level. Can they take advantage of this?

Pitching Matchups:

Monday: Cal Quantrill Vs. Zach Davies

Tuesday: Triston McKenzie Vs. Zac Gallen

Wednesday: Shane Bieber Vs. Madison Bumgarner

What To Watch For

Will Benson's Big League Debut

The Guardians announced on Monday that they were calling up prospect Will Benson. He isn't in Monday's starting lineup but he will be available off the bench. Benson has been mashing baseballs in the Minor League and if history can tell us anything about Guardians' call-ups, he could be in for a big series.

Cal Quantrill Home Streak

Cal Quantrill is set to make another start at Progressive Field, a place where he has enjoyed pitching this season. He is 5-0 at home and has posted a 3.19 ERA there too. If Quantrill can come out pitching strong and the offensive can give him good run support then the Guardians have a great chance at grabbing an early lead in the series.

