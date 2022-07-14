Guardians Vs. Tigers Series Preview: Guardians Look To Enter All-Star Break On High Note

Last week when the Guardians matched up with the Tigers, they got embarrassingly swept in a four-game series. The Guardians have been playing slightly better baseball since then and are looking to head into the All-Star break with some momentum.

The Tigers have had the Guardians' number this season. In the nine games the two teams have played, Cleveland has only won two of them. This is the worst record they have against any team in the American League Central. However, playing the Tigers at home might help the Guardians' chances of winning the series.

Pitching Matchups:

Thursday: Triston McKenzie Vs. Elvin Rodriguez (7:10 pm EST)

Vs. (7:10 pm EST) Friday: Zach Plesac Vs. Drew Hutchison (7:10 pm EST)

Vs. (7:10 pm EST) Saturday: Cal Quantrill Vs. Michael Pineda (4:10 pm EST)

Vs. (4:10 pm EST) Sunday: Shane Bieber Vs. Beau Brieske (1:40 pm EST)

What To Watch For:

Ramirez's Sucess Against The Tigers

If the Guardians want to win the series, they are going to need some help from their third base All-Star and Home Run Derby participant, Jose Ramirez. He has historically played great against the Tigers slashing .321/.402/.616 with 24 home runs and 92 RBI.

Ramirez has struggled a little more against Detroit this season, but he has the ability to turn it on at any moment.

Cabrera Turning Back The Clock

Miguel Cabrera is 39, but that's not stopping him from being a big contribution to this Tigers team. He is batting .287 and has 34 RBI this season. Miggy is one of the best hitters of all time and he has demonstrated that this year.

Cabrera is one of the oldest players in the MLB and has put on a hitting clinic for the youngest team in the league, the Guardians. Against Cleveland, he has 10 hits in eight games played.

Miggy could be the key to the entire series. If the Guardians can shut him down they have a good chance of winning. However, if he keeps the Tigers' offense rolling it could be a long few days.

