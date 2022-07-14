Guardians Vs. Tigers Game Preview: McKenzie Tries To Continue Strong July

The Guardians are coming off a four-game set that they split with the Chicago White Sox. They get ready for one more four-game series before the All-Star break, this time against the Detroit Tigers.

Here is how the Guardians lineup is looking for game one:

Gimenez Back In Lineup After Day-Off

Tito gave Andres Gimenez the day off yesterday for the series finale against the White Sox, but he is back in the starting lineup tonight. Giving Gimenez off was a good call, he played in both doubleheaders on Tuesday and has to be sore from all of the hit-by pitches he's had over the last few weeks.

It's good to see him back in the order and ready to go for game one!

Can Franmil Keep Hot Streak Going?

Franmil Reyes has looked like a new player heading into the second half of the season. In his last seven games, he is batting .276 and has eight hits and four RBI. If Franmil can stay hot heading into the break, this would be a huge boost of momentum for himself and the team.

Pitching Matchup: Triston McKenzie (ERA 3.47) Vs. Elvin Rodriguez (11.51 ERA)

Triston McKenzie has been fabulous in the month of July. In his two starts against the Yankees and Royals, he hasn't given up a single run and has only allowed four hits. He did have five walks against the Royals but was still able to work around them.

With Aaron Civale leaving last night's game in the first inning, the bullpen was heavily taxed. A big outing from McKenzie would be big for himself and the team.

Elvin Rodriguez will be making his first start for Detroit since June 10th. He has bounced back and forth between the Majors and Minors this season and was recalled to make the starts today.

With owning an 11.51 ERA, this could be a big opportunity for the Guardians if they can jump on Rodriguez early in the game.

