Guardians Walk-Off A's In Wild Finish

What a game down at Progressive Field! In a game where the Guardians weren't able to buy a hit through the majority of the game, they come back and get a walk-off from Luke Maile.

The Guardians would end up beating the Athletics 3-2. They scored three runs in the ninth inning!

Triston McKenzie has struggled his last few outings with giving up home runs. He gave up a solo shot to Seth Brown in the first inning and then another solo home run up to Sean Murphy in the second inning which gave the A's an early 2-0 lead.

It was definitely not the start that McKenzie was picturing as he was visibly frustrated on the mound. But he ended up settling in and pitched a decent game. He went for six innings, two earned runs, and had six strikeouts.

On the other side, Paul Blackburn absolutely shut down the Guardians' offense all night. He pitched eight scoreless innings, scattering four hits with three strikeouts.

The Guardians were able to get baserunners on in the few first innings but struggled to bring them around to score. Early on in the game, it was Jose Ramirez, yet again, who led the Guardians' offense with two opposite field doubles.

Even though the offense struggled to get anything going early, the defense was strong tonight. In the top of the fourth, Amed Rosario made a diving catch that saved a run, and Myles Straw made a few nice plays in center field too. Trevor Stephan also made an incredible comeback catch on a ball that came off the bat at 110 mph!

Unfortunately, the A's defense was even better with Elvis Andrus and Kevin Smith making some incredible plays.

Overall, the Guardians' offense wasn't able to get into any sort of groove all game until the ninth inning when Jose Ramirez launched a solo home run to bring the Guardians within one run.

Oscar Gonzalez then hit a double to give the Guardians runners at second and third with no outs, which would eventually allow Owen Miller to hit a sacrifice fly and tie the game 2-2.

After Steven Kwan reached safely on an infield hit to load the bases, Luke Maile lifted a sacrifice fly to right field, allowing Oscar Gonzalez to score and give the Guardians a 3-2 win!

What a finish!

Zach Plesac is scheduled to take the mount for the Guardians tomorrow with a first pitch time of 4:10 pm.

