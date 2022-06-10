Three Guardians Who Should Be All-Stars In 2022

Voting for the 2022 All-Star game is officially underway and there are a number of Guardians who should be in consideration to represent the team and, the American League in Los Angeles this year!

While I do think that Emmanuel Clase should be an All-Star, I explained why he should be a few days ago in his own story. I decided not to include him just to add some variety.

Jose Ramirez 3B

There is no question that Jose Ramirez will be an All-Star, the only question will be whether he will be the starting third baseman for the American League. Ramirez is currently having one of the best seasons of his career and is even making a run at MVP in the early part of the season. He is batting .284 has an SLG of .608, and an OPS of .994.

The only other player that could possibly start over Ramirez is Boston Red Sox’s, Rafael Devers. This season Devers is slashing .342/.374/.603 which is definitely good enough to be an All-Star. The stat that I think separates the two and puts Ramirez over Devers is the RBI. Ramirez currently leads the MLB with 55 RBI and Devers only has 31.

Andres Gimenez 2B

Anders Gimenez is having a breakout season and is quickly becoming one of the young stars of the league. He is batting .306 and has an OPS of .872. It’s not just on the offensive side where Gimenez is getting the job done. He also is among the best defensive second basemen as well. He currently has 71 putouts and no errors when playing second base.

Unlike Ramirez, Gimenez has a lot more competition in order to get the All-Star nod. Jose Altuve is having a great season batting .280 with a .530 SLG. Trevor Story is another player that could be in contention too. He started off the season in one of the worst slumps of his career but has really got it going in the last few weeks. In his last 30 games, Story has nine home runs.

Outside of Cleveland, it may be difficult for Gimenez to get enough votes when he is put up against players such as Altuve and Story who are well-known names around the league. However, that should not take away from the fact that he is playing like an All-Star this season.

Triston McKenzie SP

This one might be a stretch, but Triston McKenzie has pitched so well for the Guardians so far this season and has been one of the most consistent pitchers in the league. McKenzie does have an ERA of 3.10 which could be lower for an All-Star starting pitcher, but it is the advanced stats that show his value.

McKenzie has a second lowest average against him with a .170 and he has the fourth best WHIP in the league with a 0.86. Even if McKenzie is not voted to the All-Star team this year, these stats show that his first All-Star game is not too far away as he continues to get better each season.

