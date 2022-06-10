Guardians Farm Report: Wolf Makes Impressive 2022 Debut For Lynchburg In Win

Here is a recap of what happened with the Guardians minor league teams last night

All seven Cleveland Guardians minor league teams were in action last night including a double header for the Lynchburg Hillcats.

Triple-A Columbus Clippers

One of the craziest walk-offs you will ever see occurred in the Clippers game last night unfortunately Columbus was on the losing end.

With two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning Indianapolis center fielder Jared Oliva would steal home when Columbus catcher Bryan Lavastida lobbed the ball back to pitcher Ben Krauth. Krauth would throw the ball back to Lavastida but not in time giving the Indians a 6-to-5 win. With the loss the Clippers fall to 34-23 on the season.

Will Brennan and Lavastida would have nice games for the Clippers offense last night with Brennan reaching base four times on three hits and a walk driving in a run and stealing a base. Lavastida would collect two hits including a triple and drive in a run.

Guardians right-handed pitcher Aaron Civale would start the game for Columbus making a rehab appearance returning from an injured left glute. Civale would throw two scoreless innings striking out three to start the game before running into trouble in the third. Civale would let the first two batters reach in the third inning before being pulled reaching his pitch count. Civale would be charged with two runs in the outing with both runners eventually coming around to score.

Top Performers:

Brennan 3-4 R 2B RBI BB SB

Lavastida 2-5 R 3B RBI

Tolman 2-5 RBI 2SB

Brooks 1-3 R 2B BB

Civale 2.0(IP) 2H 2ER 1BB 3SO (Rehab)

Gibaut 1.1(IP) 1H 0ER 0BB 2SO

Double-A Akron RubberDucks

Somerset 4 Akron 3

Akron offense would only collect three hits on the night one of which came off the bat of first baseman Micah Pries in the sixth inning that would tie the game up at three runs apiece. For Pries it was his sixth home run of the season for Akron.

Somerset would take the lead at 4-to-3 responding the very next inning on an RBI single off the bat of Oliver Dunn. Akron would fail to score over the final two innings losing the closely fought contest. The Ducks fall to 30-24 on the year with the loss.

RubberDucks starter Logan Allen would strikeout nine in the game over six innings while allowing just three hits but two of the hits were home runs leading to three earned runs.

Top Performers:

Pries 2-3 2R HR RBI

Nova 1-3 2B

Valera 0-3 R

Allen 6.0(IP) 3H 3R 3ER 3BB 9SO

Enright 1.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 0BB 1SO

High-A Lake County Captains

The Captains would score four runs in the game while only collecting four hits in the contest. One of the hits was a big two-run triple from Ray Delgado that helped Lake County take an early 3-to-2 lead in the fourth inning.

Fort Wayne however would outscore the Captains 3-to-1 over the final five innings of the game taking the game by a final score of 5-to-4 handing Lake County the loss.

Lake County drops to 28-25 on the year.

Top Performers:

Delgado 1-3 R 3B 2RBI BB SB

Ramirez 1-3 RBI BB

Martinez 1-4 2B BB

Planez 1-5 R 2B

Smith 1.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 3SO

Low-A Lynchburg Hillcats

Hillcats starter Josh Wolf made his first start of the 2022 season just being activated off the injured list where he had been rehabbing a shoulder injury and revamping his delivery out at the organizations Goodyear development complex in Arizona.

Wolf looked good touching upper 90's giving Lynchburg three innings allowing just one unearned run while striking out four. He would leave the game with a 5-to-1 lead.

Lynchburg would get on the board first scoring five runs in the second inning including a big three run home run by Jake Fox. For Fox it was his third home run of the season and the second straight game he drove one out of the park.

The Nationals would comeback scoring six runs in the fourth inning and take a 7-to-5 lead off Reny Artiles who came in after Wolf departed and allow all six runs walking four and hitting two batters only getting one out in the inning.

The Hillcats would fight back tying the game at seven runs apiece headed into the final inning of play. In the top of the seventh Lynchburg would get a RBI double off the bat of Junior Sanquintin scoring pinch runner Luis Durango from first to take an 8-to-7 lead. The Hillcats would tack on an insurance run in the inning making it 9-to-7.

Closer Elvis Jerez would come in the game and get the final three outs earning his fifth save of the season.

With the game one win Lynchburg improved their record to 29-24 on the season.

Top Performers:

Fox 1-3 R HR 3RBI BB

Bartlett 2-3 R 2B RBI

Sanquintin 2-4 R 2B RBI

Peralta 1-2 R RBI BB

Greene 0-1 2R 3BB SB

Wolf 3.0(IP) 1H 1R 0ER 2BB 4SO

Villalobos 2.2(IP) 3H 0R 0ER 1BB 6SO (W)

Nothing real positive would come out of game two for the Hillcats as they would only score one run on three hits and allow eight runs on 11 hits to the Nationals over seven innings.

One interesting development in the game was when Lynchburg reliever Sammy Vasquez making his Hillcats and 2022 season debut would enter the game in the seventh and continuously hit 100 miles per hour on the radar gun in the seventh inning topping out at 101 mph!

Vasquez would strikeout two but couldn't get out of the inning only recording two outs allowing three hits and two runs in the inning.

With the game two loss the Hillcats fall to 29-25 on the year.

Top Performers:

Greene 1-3

Tolentino 1-4

Sanquintin 1-4

Fox 0-2 2BB

Valdes 0-1 R BB

Aleman 4.0(IP) 3H 3R 1ER 2BB 6SO

Arizona Complex League Guardians

Arizona Complex League Guardians move to 3-0 on the season getting a walk-off home run from Angel Contreras taking down the A's by a final of 5-to-4.

Contreras was playing in his first game of the season had already doubled in the game before hitting his game winning home run.

Shortstop Angel Genao continued his hot hitting with two more hits and extended his on-base streak to 40 straight games dating back to last season.

Top Performers:

Contreras 2-4 2R 2B HR RBI

Antunez 2-3 2R RBI BB

Genao 2-4 R RBI

Benjamin 1-4 2B 2RBI

Saduy 1-3 BB

W. Vasquez 4.0(IP) 0H 2R 1ER 5BB 4SO

Noboa 2.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 0BB 3SO

Dominican Summer League Guardians (Blue)

The Dominican Summer League Guardians (Blue) squad improved to 3-1 on the season scoring five runs on nine hits in their seven inning win on Thursday.

Outfielder Moises Molero continued his impressive start to his career with two more hits including a double. Molero is hitting .545 through his first three games.

Guardians reliever Yonaiker Garcia would pick up the save throwing two and tow thirds scorleless inning striking out two Astros.

Top Performers:

Molero 2-4 2R 2B

Aranguren 2-3 R 2B

Borrome 1-4 2RBI

Ju. Gomez 1-1 2BB SB

Jo. Gomez 1-3 R BB

Mendez 1-4 RBI

Flores 1.2(IP) 2H 0ER 2BB 2SO

Garcia 2.2(IP) 2H 0ER 0BB 2SO (SV)

Dominican Summer League Guardians (Red)

The Dominican Summer League Guardians (Red) team would even their record up at 2-2 on the season getting a walk-off win in teir seven inning game off the bat of Kevin Rivas.

Guardians Red starter right-handed starter Abrahan Tejeda made his professional debut going three and two thirds innings allowing just one hit and 1 unearned run in a impressive first start.

Top Performers:

Pena 1-1 R 3B RBI 2BB

Rivera 1-3 R RBI BB

Chourio 1-3 R BB SB

Izturis 0-1 2R RBI 2BB

Polanco 1-3 2B BB

Rivas 1-4 RBI

Tejada 3.2(IP) 1H 0ER 1BB 1SO

Polanco 2.0(IP) 0H 0ER 3BB 4SO (W)

