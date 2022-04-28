Skip to main content

Ramirez Homers Twice, But Guardians Drop Sixth Straight Game

Cleveland is still winless on the road trip, which continues late tomorrow afternoon against the Angels.

Jose Ramirez blasted a pair of 2-run homers - one in the first inning and one in the eighth - to help break Cleveland's bats out of a three game slump, but the Mike Trout and Taylor Ward pushed the Angels past the Guardians for a third straight night.

Cleveland dropped a sixth consecutive game on the road trip, this time by a final score of 9-5.

April 27 Final Score

Taylor Ward's second inning grand slam was the deal-breaker. After Cleveland took the 2-0 lead, Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon drove in a pair of runs to tie the game before Ward unleashed a titanic blast.

Zach Plesac, who came into the game with one of the best ERA's in all of baseball, had his first bad outing of the season. Plesac gave up seven runs on seven hits over 3.2 innings with a pair of strikeouts and two walks as well. He struggled with his command throughout his outing.

His counterpart Shohei Ohtani was not particularly sharp early in the game and it looked like Cleveland had hope of snapping its losing streak. But the reigning AL MVP settled down and delivered a quality start: five innings, two runs, five hits and four strikeouts.

Trout continued to terrorize Guardians' pitching. In addition to his RBI double in the first inning, he added another one in the sixth.

Myles Straw added a sac fly in the ninth inning to give the Guardians another run.

Please SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel and hit the notification bell so you can get all the latest video content from the team! You can also follow our social media channels on @CBIonSI.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

-----

You may also like:

Guardians Farm Report: Gonzalez With Clutch HR For Columbus In Win

Trout, Angels Soar Past Guardians Again

Richie Palacios Impressive in MLB Debut for Guardians

What We Learned About The Guardians: April 25

Cleveland Baseball Insider's 2022 Top 50 Guardians Prospects: No. 1-10

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel
Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22
Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI
Like and follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Facebook!

Team Photo Cleveland Guardians
Opinion

Cleveland Baseball Insider Presents Social Media Bracket Challenge

By Adrienne Goehler8 hours ago
Oscar Gonzalez2
Prospects

Guardians Farm Report: Gonzalez With Clutch HR For Columbus In Win

By Todd Paquette15 hours ago
Mike Trout
News

Trout, Angels Soar Past Guardians Again

By Brendan GulickApr 27, 2022
Richie Palacios1
News

Palacios Impressive in MLB Debut for Guardians

By Todd PaquetteApr 26, 2022
Shane Bieber
News

Guardians Fall Short Of Angels Despite Bieber's Gutsy Effort

By Brendan GulickApr 26, 2022
Richie Palacios
News

Richie Palacios Set To Make MLB Debut Tonight

By Brendan GulickApr 25, 2022
Shohei Ohtani Mike Trout
News

Guardians Prepare for Ohtani, Trout

By Brendan GulickApr 25, 2022
Noel6
Prospects

Guardians Farm Report: Noel And Naranjo Power Captains to Comeback Win

By Todd PaquetteApr 25, 2022