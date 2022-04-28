Ramirez Homers Twice, But Guardians Drop Sixth Straight Game

Cleveland is still winless on the road trip, which continues late tomorrow afternoon against the Angels.

Jose Ramirez blasted a pair of 2-run homers - one in the first inning and one in the eighth - to help break Cleveland's bats out of a three game slump, but the Mike Trout and Taylor Ward pushed the Angels past the Guardians for a third straight night.

Cleveland dropped a sixth consecutive game on the road trip, this time by a final score of 9-5.

Taylor Ward's second inning grand slam was the deal-breaker. After Cleveland took the 2-0 lead, Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon drove in a pair of runs to tie the game before Ward unleashed a titanic blast.

Zach Plesac, who came into the game with one of the best ERA's in all of baseball, had his first bad outing of the season. Plesac gave up seven runs on seven hits over 3.2 innings with a pair of strikeouts and two walks as well. He struggled with his command throughout his outing.

His counterpart Shohei Ohtani was not particularly sharp early in the game and it looked like Cleveland had hope of snapping its losing streak. But the reigning AL MVP settled down and delivered a quality start: five innings, two runs, five hits and four strikeouts.

Trout continued to terrorize Guardians' pitching. In addition to his RBI double in the first inning, he added another one in the sixth.

Myles Straw added a sac fly in the ninth inning to give the Guardians another run.

-----

-----



