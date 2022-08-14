Guardians To Promote Curry On Monday To Make His MLB Debut Against Tigers

The Cleveland Guardians will promote 24-year-old right-handed pitching prospect Xzavion Curry from Triple-A Columbus on Monday to start game two of the doubleheader at home against Detroit.

Curry made his pro-debut in 2021 despite being drafted in the 7th Round out of Georgia Tech in 2019. Shoulder inflammation kept him from the mound in 2019 while 2020 was lost to the pandemic. He didn't show any rust however turning in a spectacular season pitching across three levels. In 19 starts between Lynchburg, Lake County and finally Akron he struck out 123 batters over just 97.2 innings walking just 16 batters while posting a 2.30 ERA.

Curry started his 2022 season back at Double-A Akron appearing in 13 games before being promoted to Triple-A Columbus. At Akron he posted a 3.65 over 69.0 innings. He struck out 80 batters while only walking 19 for the RubberDucks.

He struggled at Triple-A Columbus over his first few starts but has been lights out of late. Over his last two starts Curry has not allowed a run over 13.0 innings allowing just five hits while striking out 10.

Through six starts at Triple-A with the Clippers he has a 3.09 ERA with 33 strikeouts over 32.0 innings pitched. On 2022 season overall between Akron & Columbus combined he is 8-4 with a 3.48 with 113 strikeouts over 101.0 innings pitched.

Curry utilizes a four-pitch repertoire in which he relies heavily on a fastball that sits 90-94 and tops out 96 mph. Curry's second best pitch is a slider that is above average but he needs to be more consistent with it. He throws a changeup and curveball that grade out around average offerings.

He has excellent command on all his pitches which is one reason he had one of the top SO/BB ratios in the minor leagues in 2021. Curry averaged almost eight strikeouts to every walk at 7.89 on the year. The Guardians organization loves guys who pound the strike zone and he definitely fits the bill.

He will be the 14th Guardians player this season to make his MLB debut.

