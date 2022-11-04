Myles Straw Reflects On Guardians Defense After Winning Gold Glove Award

It's pretty hard to argue that there is a better defensive center fielder than Myles Straw. Just using the eye test you can see how much ground he makes and the advanced numbers back it up too.

His first Gold Glove Award was well-deserved and it almost seemed like it was well overdue to see him win it. Even though it was Straw who won the award, he knows it's the mindset of Cleveland's defense that got him to where he's at.

"You look at it and it's half the time you're throwing out there has won the Gold Glove which I think is pretty impressive. This team relies a lot on defense, we play really good defense..."

That defense is what helped the Guardians find success throughout the season and into the playoffs.

Straw went on to talk about how he's seen everyone on the team improve and get better on defense.

He said that "Guys like Amed (Rosario) he's took a step forward since I first saw him. Josh Naylor has made unbelieve plays, like our whole team has done it. Jose (Ramirez) should win it just about every single year. Oscar (Gonzalez) has taken incredible strides."

Steven Kwan also chimed in and said similar comments to Straw about the coaching staff's role in the defense. Straw said that "Our coaches do an amazing job staying on top of us, all the way from the top down."

When you have a selfless player who is taking his moment to give credit to his teammates and coaches instead of focusing on themselves, you know there is something special there.

I can't wait to see Straw make more incredible playing in center field in 2023!

