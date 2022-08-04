Nothing But Smiles For Tyler Freeman In Guardians And MLB Debut

Call up a prospect, they get their first hit, contribute on a regular basis, and repeat.

That seems to be the Guardians' formula in 2022. We've seen it with guys such as Steven Kwan, Oscar Gonzalez, Nolan Jones, and now Tyler Freeman is getting his shot to do the same. It's only been one game but there is a lot to like about what we saw from Freeman.

With Jose Ramirez filling in at the designated hitter role today, Freeman got the start at third base. He didn't get a tone of action there but Freeman handled the one ball that was hit to him beautifully.

His first at-bat was a Big League approach. He worked a full count against Tommy Henry, fouled a few pitches off, and ultimately got on via a walk. Certainly nothing wrong with that.

After working another good count in his second at-bat, he hit the hard ground-out ball to second base but was thrown out. Freeman's third at-bat of the day is where it all came together.

With one out in the sixth inning, Freeman came up swinging and hit an opposite-field base hit that gave him a single and his first hit Major League hit.

His friends and family were in the stands to cheer him on and the rest of Progressive Field gave him a big ovation too. He couldn't keep the smile off his face. But let's be honest, who wouldn't be able to?

When asked about the ovation he got, Freeman said, "I got goosebumps right away, it was surreal. Especially on the video board seeing my family and everyone standing up. A little emotional but it was awesome."

Here's what else he said after the game:

It's safe to say we are going to be seeing a lot more smiling from Tyler Freeman in the near future.

-----

Read More:

This Needs To Stop Happening To Andres Gimenez

WATCH: Tyler Freeman Gets First Major League Hit In Guardians Debut

Was The Deadline A Wasted Opportunity For The Guardians?

Tyler Freeman Is 12th Guardian To Make MLB Debut In 2022

Vin Scully, The Greatest Announcer Of All Time, Passes Away At Age 94

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel



Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI