WATCH: Tyler Freeman Gets First Major League Hit In Guardians Debut

Tyler Freeman get the call-up to the Big Leagues this morning but didn't waste any time getting his first Major League hit. It came in the sixth inning of the game with one out.

Watch the hit here:

Freeman is the twelfth Guardians prospect to make their debut this season. There is a trend growing that a prospect comes up and makes a big impact right away and Freeman continues this.

In his first at-bat of the game, he worked a 3-2 count and ended up getting on base via a walk. Then in his third at-bat he roped a ball down the first baseline to grab the hit.

Tyler's family was in attendance to watch him get the base hit and gave him a huge ovation along with the rest of Progressive Field. Freeman couldn't keep the smile off his face and neither could the rest of the Guardians' dugout.

