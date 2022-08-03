Vin Scully, The Greatest Announcer Of All Time, Passes Away At Age 94

People throw around the term G.O.A.T. a little too loosely these days.

Being referenced in your respective field as the Greatest Of All Time is a sanctuary that so few people should ever be considered for. The best of the best, the one by which all others are measured.

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced on Twitter late Thursday evening (Eastern Time) that Vin Scully passed away today. He was 94 years old.

Vin Scully was unquestionably the greatest baseball broadcaster of all time.

Vin was the voice of the Dodgers in Brooklyn and in Los Angeles for 67 years, sure. But he was the voice of baseball. The game will miss him dearly, despite the fact he retired in 2016. But he was also a humanitarian who had a genuine love for people. He was so proud of his Jesuit education at Fordham Prep School and later at Fordham University. He always said the No. 1 thing that most caught his attention as a young boy was the roar of the crowd as he listened to the game on the radio, and in my opinion, nobody in the business has ever let the crowd tell the story more than Scully.

I never had the honor of meeting him, but as a baseball announcer and lover of this wonderful game, he has always been the voice and presence I held in highest regard. He taught me so much about how to let a broadcast breathe, while also calling to mind details that are so often overlooked. He made you feel comfortable and had a remarkable ability to give you the impression he was broadcasting the game only to you - no matter how many millions of people were listening.

"It's time for Dodger baseball! Hi everybody and a very pleasant good (afternoon/evening) to you, wherever you may be" ... I hope the sound of his voice in my head never fades as I read those words.

So many things will likely be written about Scully in the days to come. No matter which team you root for, his life should be celebrated and I would encourage you to read them all.

-----

