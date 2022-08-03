Tyler Freeman has been recalled by the Cleveland Guardians and is set to make his MLB debut on Wednesday at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The 23-year-old is the 12th Guardian to make their MLB debut this season, cracking the roster just a few days into the month of August. Freeman has been in Triple-A with the Clippers for the duration of the 2022 season.

With the Clippers, Freeman posted a .279 average this season going 83-for-297 with seven doubles, six home runs, 44 RBI and 51 runs scored since he stepped on the field on April 29. Freeman was out of the gates a little late as he was rehabbing from shoulder surgery from the previous year.

Since the July 15 mark, he owns a .438 average, batting 21-for-48 with two home runs, seven RBI and 11 runs over the last 12 games. He has reached base in 15 straight games.

Defensively speaking, Freeman has started this season 33 times at second base, 35 at shortstop, three at third base, and one as designated hitter. He was the club’s second round CB-B selection in the 2017 MLB Draft at 71st overall. As it stands, he is currently ranked the 84th-overall prospect in MLB by MLB Pipeline.

Freeman was pulled mid-game on Tuesday night when he was informed he was being promoted to Cleveland. On Wednesday, Freeman was inserted into the Guardians lineup to make his debut as the seventh hitter and at third base.

As mentioned, Freeman is the 12th Guardian to make their MLB debut this year. The other Guardians who cracked the the big league roster this year includes: Steven Kwan, Bryan Lavastida, Konnor Pilkington, Richie Palacios, Tanner Tully, Kirk McCarty, Gabriel Arias, Oscar Gonzalez, Alex Call, Nolan Jones, and Will Benson.

While the Guardians didn't make any headlines during the trade deadline, they have remained committed to taking looks at the young players within the organization. In today's corresponding move, Ernie Clement was optioned to Columbus.

