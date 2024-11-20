REPORT: Red Sox 'Had Conversations' With Top Guardians Free Agent, Former Cy Young Winner
Shane Bieber could end up being one of the best value signings for any team this offseason.
The Cleveland Guardians free-agent pitcher is obviously coming off Tommy John surgery, and some unknowns will be associated with that. However, he's still a former Cy Young winner, and plenty of teams need more starting pitching.
One American League East team has already appeared as a potential option to sign Bieber.
FanSided's Robert Murray reported early this week that the Boston Red Sox have been in contact with Bieber already this offseason.
"I could see the Red Sox being a play there as well. I think they've had some conversation with Bieber's representative," said Murray.
Boston finished with an 81-81 record in 2024, but they have a loaded farm system and plenty of cap space to play with.
They're definitely a team that could make multiple splashes in free agency or through trade and emerge as a contender next year. This could make it a desirable destination for Bieber or any other free agent.
Overall, Murray reports that Bieber's early market is solid and suggests that multiple teams may be interested in him.
"Bieber's a guy that, most likely, is not going to be ready for Opening Day. And what that contract ends up looking like is going to be kind of a mystery. It could end up being maybe a two-year deal, but maybe with an opt-out."
"I would imagine there's going to be plenty of other teams that make sense in that. Bieber's going to end up having a pretty strong market."
It's important to note that right as the season ended, there were reports that the Guardians and Bieber had mutual interest, and Cleveland's front office said they'd "love" to have him back next year.
However, the Guardians were never going to be the only team to contact the 2020 Cy Young Winner, and Cleveland still needs to convince Bieber that staying with the organization is the best move for his career.