Guardians Want To Re-Sign Former Cy Young Winner
One of the biggest questions for the Cleveland Guardians this offseason is how they will address their starting rotation needs. The next question is how the team will handle Shane Bieber's free agency as he recovers from a major elbow injury.
At his end-of-season media availability, Chris Antonetti, president of baseball operations, shared that the organization would love to have Bieber back in a Guardians uniform next season.
"We had a chance to connect with Shane before he went back to Arizona, where we will continue to support his rehab. We told Shane we'd love to have him back, and I think Shane has an interest in coming back," said Atonetti.
"But at the same time, he's at the point in his career now where he's earned the right to become a free agent and he gets to choose the next place where he'll pitch. Hopefully, we'll continue to be in dialogue with Shane, and maybe Cleveland will be an option for him as he continues to think about his next chapter."
There's something to be said here about an organization continuing to support a pitcher through their rehab and recovery from Tommy John surgery into an offseason when he's a free agent.
Assuming that Shane’s relationship with the Guardians continues to be in good standing and that he’s willing to work with the Guardians’ medical staff during his rehab, perhaps that gives Cleveland an upper hand during Shane’s free agent process.
The Guardians should be motivated to bring Bieber back because of his accomplishments on the field and his mentoring of the next generation of starting pitchers. Tanner Bibee revealed that Bieber was the one he talked to before his playoff debut, and the former All-Star Game MVP gave him a few tips on how to manage the emotions of a postseason start.
Bieber is a beloved player by the fans, players, and organization. Seeing him pitch even one more season in Cleveland would set up a fantastic redemption story for himself and a team in desperate need of a proven major-league ace.