Revisit Sandy Alomar Jr.'s Historic Home Run Against Mariano Rivera In The 1997 ALDS

The postseason starts in just two days and as we get ready to embark on a new journey with this new team, it's also a great time to revisit some old playoff memories as well.

One of the greatest moments in the Cleveland baseball postseason history came in the 1997 ALDS when Sandy Alomar Jr. took the plate against Mariano Rivera. Rivera, as he normally did, was having a dominant season as the Yankees' closer. He carried a 1.88 ERA from the regular season into the playoffs and had only given up 17 runs all season.

He was virtually unhittable and for good reason.

But in game four Alomar did the unthinkable and hit a home run off of Rivera to tie up the game. The Indians went on to win the game and the series as they left the Yankees stunned.

Check out this exclusive clip from the upcoming documentary "War On The Diamond" breaking down this historic moment in Cleveland sports history.

What an incredible moment!

For those who are interested in watching more of the documentary "War On The Diamond," it will be available on Tuesday, November 15 on iTunes/Apple, Amazon, Google, Vudu, YouTube, Microsoft, and cable and satellite VOD platforms everywhere.

